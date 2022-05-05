How Does Charlize Theron Stay in Shape in All Her Roles? 

Charlize Theron has constantly worked on her physique and has essentially made fitness her passion. However, she is into fitness not by necessity but by choice. Theron has been outspoken about the importance of maintaining a strict fitness regiment, and she follows the same religiously.

The actress has starred in high-octane action movies such as The Old Guard, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Italian Job, and several others. All these movies have shown her carrying a lean yet strong physique.

Wondering how Theron does it all? The Hollywood actress has revealed what she does to make sure she’s in-shape at all times.

Charlize Theron has ways to keep herself fit ‘n’ fab

It may not be possible to be at the gym every day, but that doesn’t mean it should be an obstacle to fitness. The actress makes sure to keep herself moving.

Charlize Theron likes to workout at least four days a week. The idea is to focus on power moves and cardio-focused moments.

Here are a few exercises from Charlize Theron’s workout routine:

Resistance body weight exercises - front squats, overhead squats, lunges

Kettlebell - swings, deadlift, walking lunge, goblet squat

Cardio - spin class, MMA training, shadow boxing, Pilates

Abs - crunches with variations, planks

Compound movements - bench press, deadlifts

Theron makes it a point to mix and match her routines to optimize her workout sessions. Most of her workout sessions last anywhere between 60 minutes to 90 minutes based on her daily routine and nature of the workout.

The Hollywood actress does not shy away from taking on fitness challenges. She has embraced activities such as Power Yoga and Power Pilates that have helped her improve her fitness levels and mobility.

Charlize Theron puts equal focus on body weight training and weight training. A combination of the two helps her achieve the optimum level of fitness and shape her physique the way she prefers it.

Charlize Theron follows a green diet

It goes without saying that a diet is an extremely important part of fitness. Talking to Red magazine about her diet, Charlize once said:

"I have juices and kale and green salads every day. When I'm eating healthily, getting enough sleep and not drinking alcohol, what's when I look my best. That's when I'm happiest and I think it shows."

To make sure she’s helping her physique in the best way possible, Theron often focuses on eating green. Theron likes to incorporate sufficient protein, fat, and carbohydrates into her diet. However, she limits carbohydrate consumption significantly. Furthermore, she divides the three major meals of the day into smaller meals and spreads it out throughout the day.

Charlize Theron's food habits

Usually, she has a light breakfast followed by a light morning snack. These meals revolve around yogurt, fruits, and oats. She consumes similarl food items as her evening snack. Theron dinner and lunch include fish/chicken along with steamed vegetables and salad.

Theron often has to change her diet based on the type of character she will play in movies. There have been times when she needed to put on weight, and her go-to food for the same is potato chips. She indulged in consuming potato chips and processed food when she had to gain significant weight for the movie Tully.

Additionally, Charlize Theron does not sacrifice on sleep unless required. Sleep is an important component for staying fit. It is when the body recovers from strength training by resting the muscles from the day’s exhaustion.

Charlize Theron monitors her diet constantly and makes adjustments based on her daily activities. She consumes fewer calories on days she has been less active and vice versa. This habit helps her stay on the required calorie deficit or surplus for the day.

Of course, Theron has her cheat days as well. During these days, as mentioned, she really likes to dive into potato chips. Nevertheless, she’s honest about the number of calories she’s consuming and jumps back on the fitness wagon the next day.

Bottom line

Charlize Theron does not restrict her eating to the point of starvation. She follows a healthy diet plan coupled with a proper workout routine. This allows her to maintain her physique at all times.

