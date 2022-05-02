8 Best Kettlebell Exercises to Get Stronger Hamstrings, Quads, and Calves

Kettlebells are a popular accessory in most fitness centers. They are fairly easy to use and come in varying sizes and weights, making them a good equipment option for exercisers of all levels.

Kettlebells are also quite convenient for a good leg day workout, especially if barbells or dumbbells aren’t your accessories of choice.

Most effective kettlebell exercises for your hamstrings, quads, and calves

We’ve rounded up some of the best exercises you can do to strengthen your legs - using only kettlebells. They are listed below:

1) Kettlebell swings

This is a classic exercise and one of the first to come to mind when it comes to kettlebell workouts. It’s an exercise that not only tones the legs but also helps build power in the lower extremities.

Here's how to do kettlebell swings correctly:

Start by standing straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Hold the kettlebell in both hands and allow it to hang between your thighs.

Get into a half-squat position with the kettlebell sinking deeper toward the ground.

Stand up straight quickly, allowing your hips to push your arms forward and swing the kettlebell up. Depending on the force you exert, you may swing the kettlebell up to shoulder-level, but not beyond that.

Repeat the move for 12 to 15 reps.

2) Sumo squats

This exercise was named after the stance assumed by sumo wrestlers pre-match. This is a great exercise to tone and strengthen the inner thighs, glutes, and quads.

Here's how to do sumo squats correctly:

Stand straight with your feet slightly wider than hip-distance apart. Rotate your feet outward so your toes are pointed at a 45-degree angle away. Hold the kettlebell in both hands and allow it to hang between your thighs.

Push your hips back and lower yourself into a squat position while pointing your knees outward. Squat till the kettlebell touches the floor.

Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Repeat the move for 12 to 15 reps.

3) Goblet squats

This is a variation of the conventional squat that requires you to squat deeper, increasing the range of motion and the tension on your quads.

Here's how to do goblet squats correctly:

Start by standing straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Hold the kettlebell in front of your chest, just below your chin.

Push your hips back and lower them down by bending at your knees and hips. Keep your back straight and lower yourself until you are in a deep squat position.

Push yourself up by straightening your legs to return to the starting position.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

4) Romanian deadlifts

This is a simple yet effective exercise to tone and strengthen the hamstrings, a fairly hard-to-reach muscle group.

Here's how to do Romanian deadlifts correctly:

Start by standing straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Hold the kettlebell in both hands and allow it to hang between your thighs.

Bend forward at your hip, keeping your back straight, and lower yourself till the kettlebell touches the floor. Allow your knees to hinge slightly as you do this to accommodate the movement.

Stand back up straight and return to the starting position.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

5) Drinking bird

This is a single-leg variation of the Romanian deadlift. The drinking bird not only strengthens the hamstrings further but also helps practice balance and stability.

Here's how to do the drinking bird correctly:

Start by standing straight with your feet together. You may bend your right knee a little to raise your right foot up and keep it hovering in the air. Hold the kettlebell in both hands, or in your right hand to make it a little more challenging.

Balancing on your left leg, hinge at your hip and bend forward slowly, extending your arms out in front of you as you lower yourself. You may simultaneously extend your right leg out behind you to counterbalance.

Lower yourself until the kettlebell touches the floor. Ensuring your back is straight, straighten yourself up and return to the starting position.

Perform 10 to 12 reps of this on each leg.

6) Racked squat

Racking a kettlebell means holding one of them in one hand up close to your chin. You may use the free arm to help with balance. This exercise helps build overall stability, working the core as well.

Here's how to do racked squats correctly:

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart and your shoulders tall. Hold the kettlebell in one hand and bring it just below your chin by bending your elbow.

Push your hips back and lower them down by bending at your knees and hips. Keep your back straight and lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Push yourself up by straightening your legs to return to the starting position.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

7) Racked lunge

This exercise adds some difficulty to the regular lunge as it is performed with one kettlebell racked below the chin, also improving stability throughout the body.

Here's how to do racked lunges correctly:

Start by standing straight with your feet together. Hold the kettlebell in your left hand and bring it just below your chin by bending your elbow.

Bring your right leg out and place it about a foot ahead of you. Lower your body into a lunge position while keeping your back straight and shoulders tall. Allow your right leg to form a 90-degree angle at the knee.

Exhale and straighten your legs. Bring your right leg back to the starting position before moving on to the next rep.

Repeat the move until you have completed 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

8) Bulgarian split squat

This is a killer variation of conventional lunges. These lunges are extremely effective in developing glutes and quads. You will need a bench for this one.

Here's how to do a Bulgarian split squat correctly:

Stand in front of the bench. It should be behind you. Take a step forward and place your right foot up on the bench behind you. Hold the kettlebell in front of your chest, just below your chin.

Lower your body into a lunge position while keeping your back straight and shoulders tall. Inhale as you do this. Allow your left leg to form a 90-degree angle at the knee

Exhale and straighten your left leg, pushing yourself up from the ground.

Repeat this move for 8 to 10 reps on each leg.

Add these killer moves to your next leg day routine. Start with kettlebells of lower weights until you get used to the movements and then you may attempt lifting heavier ones.

Don’t neglect your post-workout stretches, or you may find it hard to walk the next day. Stay safe and nourish well.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh