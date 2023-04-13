The Marvels: How Carol, Kamala, and Monica’s powers got entangled? Explained

The Marvels is MCU's third and final movie of 2023, and its marketing campaign has finally begun with a new teaser trailer. Released on April 11, the teaser continues right after Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene, where we saw Carol Danvers end up in Kamala Khan’s room.

But as it turns out, Kamala switched places with Monica, who was inspecting a jump point in space as a SABER Astronaut, and the latter ended up on an unknown planet by going through a portal, which could be where Carol originally was.

So, all 3 of these heroes swapped places, and the trailer revealed that it happened because their powers got entangled. Every time either one of those would use their powers, they’d swap places. But how did their powers come to be linked when their origin stories were so different? The answer to this question is a mystery that the upcoming movie will properly solve. But the synopsis has teased the reason.

How The Marvels unites Carol, Monica and Kamala

Along with the launch of The Marvels trailer, Marvel also released the synopsis of the film which revealed how Carol, Monica, and Kamala's powers became entangled due to a Kree revolutionary named Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

Not much is known about her character, but she is seen wearing a bracelet that’s similar to Kamala’s bracelet. The following synopsis suggests that Dar-Benn is responsible for the three superheroes swapping places and powers:

"In Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels,' Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

The synopsis continues:

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

Hence, Dar-Benn becomes the key to everything in Captain Marvel 2.

The connection between The Marvels

Ms. Marvel post-credits scene (Image via Marvel)

The aforementioned synopsis suggested that the entanglement of powers happened when Carol went near an anomalous wormhole, which is somehow linked to Dar-Benn. At the same time, Monica was inspecting a jump point from the Universal Neural Teleportation Network, which basically means another wormhole.

Coming to Kamala, her connection to Dar-Benn and the other two heroes comes directly from her bracelet. After all, these bracelets come in a set and Dar-Benn wears the second one. So somehow, their powers got entangled due to the villain of The Marvels. Other details about the entanglement will either be revealed in the second trailer or perhaps when the film hits theaters.

The cast of Captain Marvel 2 (Image via Marvel)

In Captain Marvel 2, we’d see Monica, Kamala, and Carol become a team, and their main goal would be to find Dar-Benn and get their abilities untangled while saving the Universe. Because they are unable to use their abilities for universal travel, they would travel in a space shuttle together to planets such as Aladana and others, where they would come across Dar-Benn.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon, and it hits theaters on November 8.

