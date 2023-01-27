She-Hulk writer is writing for Captain Marvel 2: Will the movie fail?

She-Hulk was the last Phase 4 series, and all eyes are now set on Phase 5 with shows like Secret Invasion and Loki season 2 releasing alongside films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels.

The MCU is known to continue working with directors and writers on multiple projects. The biggest examples were Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely working on the Captain America trilogy and then taking on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The same happened with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked on Captain America 2 and 3, then Avengers 3 and 4.

Now, the transition of talented writers and directors from Phase 4 to Phases 5 and 6 is also similar. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is also set to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, while Michael Waldron, who wrote Loki and Multiverse of Madness, is writing Secret Wars. Meanwhile, Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness is also working on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

But these are all writers and directors who have been promoted because of their past success. She-Hulk, on the other hand, wasn’t a success story as it had problems with its VFX and writing. But series co-writer Zeb Wells is also the co-writer on The Marvels. And that’s what worries many Marvel fans about the upcoming movie.

Why She-Hulk didn’t work

She-Hulk has an 80% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. But its audience score stands at 33%, which is unacceptable by Marvel standards. Its comedic tone and lack of setup for the MCU’s broader future might seem to be at the root of its problems.

But the main issue of the show was the titular superhero's relatability and lack of struggle. Right from the moment she got her powers, she was always in control of her anger and abilities. She even outpowered the Hulk, who had years of experience. And fans hated the fact that he was depowered so that She-Hulk could emerge as the better one.

Looking back at most Marvel projects that have truly worked in the past, they were all serious at their core, even though their overall tone was comedic. She-Hulk tried to be a comedy with no real seriousness at all. Her struggles as an upper-class female lawyer weren't relatable to many. The finale with KEVIN didn’t work for many.

Jessica Gao was the head writer and EP on the series, but Zeb Wells wrote episode number 7, The Retreat. He is an Emmy Award-winning writer and director for Robot Chicken, and his work on the show includes the Emmy-nominated Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II. Other than that, he is also writing the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series. So, do fans need to worry about The Marvels?

Is The Marvels safe?

It’s not necessary that if She-Hulk didn’t work, then The Marvels wouldn’t work, either. But as always, Marvel tried to employ uniqueness with the former, which was a letdown in this particular situation. After hearing rumors that The Marvels has a musical element, and Carol Danvers will sing, many fans have already lost interest.

But just because the Tatiana Maslany-led series failed, it doesn’t mean that The Marvels will fail as well. It is important that even with its uniqueness, The Marvels should have some seriousness at its core. The three protagonists should have some sort of relatability and struggle, which Carol Danvers didn’t have in the first movie.

So, The Marvels will only turn out to be good if the core problems from She-Hulk and the first Captain Marvel get fixed. Otherwise, The Marvels could suffer big time when it arrives on July 28.

