She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ending explained: Deconstructing the superhero myth

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised to be different, like many other MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) shows before it, and it delivered.

After a very distinct season, which was highlighted by Jennifer Walters' (played by Tatiana Maslany) multiple interactions with the audience, the finale also deviated completely from typical superhero shows and films, creating a self-aware and self-absorbed conclusion.

The finale saw Jennifer in a compromised position after the previous episode's huge debacle, leading viewers to believe that an action-packed finale was on the way, especially with multiple hints at a website called Intelegencia, which actively plotted against the She-Hulk. Despite the fact that the finale was anti-climatic in many ways, the show did something different and very unique.

With events unfolding in a very offbeat manner, viewers may be confused about what happened at the end of She-Hulk season 1. Continue reading to figure out the show's unique ending.

She-Hulk season finale ending: Did Jennifer write her own story?

The She-Hulk finale had such unexpected twists that it called into question the very foundation of superhero films. The episode began with Jennifer dealing with the fallout from her public humiliation and subsequent rage in the previous episode. It followed conventional norms until Jennifer arrived at a convention aimed at She-Hulk where she discovered that the enigmatic HulkKing was none other than Todd (Jon Bass).

She also came across Abomination (Tim Roth) in his transformed form. Todd told Jennifer right away that he had hired someone to seduce her and steal her blood. Todd then applied it to himself, transforming himself into the Hulk.

From this point forward, Titania (Jameela Jamil) broke through another wall, Tim Roth's Abomination stood there watching, and the real Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) burst through the ceiling and began fighting Abomination. A total chaos, if you may say so.

Jennifer lost it at this point and decided to exit the show. She came out on the Disney+ screen and went to the studio screen in one of the most inventive MCU sequences ever. Jennifer then confronted the She-Hulk writers and demanded that the ending be changed, but they demonstrated their powerlessness in the face of K.E.V.I.N. (we all know what that means).

Jennifer went on to force her way into K.E.V.I.N.'s office, only to discover that he is an AI-driven robot. She then confronted him with questions about her show and its conclusion. This sequence was extremely self-critical and heavily commented on the packed endings of other Marvel films and shows.

After convincing K.E.V.I.N., Jennifer made sure that all the mindless arcs are removed from the finale. She then returned to her universe and told Todd that she would take him to court. Abomination was also arrested for violating his parole. Titania's story had no definitive conclusion. Daredevil (Charlie Cox) also arrived at the last minute, indicating that his romance with Jennifer was still going on.

The last scene saw Mark Ruffalo's Hulk introduce everyone to his son, Skaar. In the post-credit scene, Wong (Benedict Wong) appeared and freed Abomination, transporting him to Kamar-Taj.

The series ended on an anticlimactic note, but left a lot to be desired for the future.

