What time will She-Hulk season 1 episode 9 (finale) air on Disney+? Plot and more explored

The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 1 will be released on Disney+ on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 3 AM ET. With the eighth episode ending on an agonizing cliffhanger, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode as the season reaches its conclusion.

The series is known for its comic, lighthearted tone and has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about the highly anticipated season finale, recap, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 1 episode 9 plot, what to expect, and more details

In the previous episode, titled Ribbit and Rip It, Jen meets Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in one of the series' most memorable moments. Jen meets him at a bar and is unaware that Matt is actually Daredevil. The two seem to be getting into a flirtatious mode, but that's when Matt gets a phone call.

Jen later gets a phone call from a panic-stricken Leap-Frog, aka Eugene, her client, who says that he's being attacked. Soon enough, she gets involved in a fight with Daredevil. The episode ended on a tense note with the Intelligencia trying to humiliate Jen by showing a private clip of Jen's hook-up with Josh at the gala.

The ninth episode will mostly revolve around She-Hulk's battle with the crooked Intelligencia. According to some fan theories and speculations online, the upcoming finale might also feature The Leader, but nothing is confirmed as of now. With a number of pivotal events set to unfold, viewers can look forward to an entertaining finale that'll provide a satisfactory conclusion to the season.

More details about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law plot and cast

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law focuses on its titular character who leads a double life as an extremely competent and skilled lawyer, whilst also dealing with her mysterious superpowers that turn her into a gigantic creature called She-Hulk. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Marvel:

''In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.''

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its unique, lighthearted tone, well-rounded characterization, clever writing, and entertaining storyline. Performances by the cast have also been praised by critics and viewers.

Tatiana Maslany's performance as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, has garnered unanimous praise from audiences and critics. Maslany's performance plays a pivotal role in setting the tone of the series. Apart from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany has starred in a number of other popular films and shows like Heartland, Orphan Black, and The Other Half, to name a few.

Apart from Maslany, the show stars several other prominent actors in key supporting roles, including:

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner

Jameela Jamil as Mary MacPherran

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock

Benedict Wong as Wong

The series is helmed by prominent TV writer and producer Jessica Gao.

Don't forget to catch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale on Disney+ on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

