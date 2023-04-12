The Marvels: Who is Park Seo-joon’s character? Explained

The Marvels trailer united the likes of Kamala Khan, Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Nick Fury. It also brought Kamala’s family back from Ms. Marvel. Alongside them, the teaser revealed a couple of new characters. One is the main villain, Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton. Many fans also spotted the infamous Korean actor Park Seo-joon (Parasite).

He was announced to be a part of The Marvels’ roster a long time ago, but fans don’t know about the character that he is portraying in the film. Previous rumors suggested that he could be MCU’s Noh-Varr, aka Marvel Boy; however, the latest trailer suggests that he is someone else.

Park Seo-joon is Prince Yan in The Marvels

Brie Larson to marry Park Seo-joon in The Marvels (Image via Sportskeeda)

Industry insider and established scooper Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) stated a while ago that the Parasite star would be playing a character called Prince Yan from the comics. According to his scoop, Carol Danvers and Park Seo-joon’s Prince Yan will be married to each other on a planet called Aladana.

We’ve heard rumors in the past that The Marvels will have a “musical planet where everyone has to sing to communicate.” The musical planet is none other than Aladana, and rumors further indicate that Brie Larson will also be seen singing over here. The dance number we saw in the teaser for The Marvels has just confirmed this information.

Carol has been off Terra for nearly three decades, and one of the activities she was involved in was getting married to Prince Yan. It is still unclear why she wed the prince, but this event also happened in the comics.

Who is Prince Yan in the comics?

Prince Yan and Lila Cheney (Image via Marvel)

For those uninitiated, Yan was first seen in Captain Marvel (Vol. 8) #9 back in November 2014. He was the prince of the planet Aladna, and when he was a kid, he got betrothed to the Terran musician Lila Cheney. However, neither Cheney nor Prince Yan desired to wed each other when the former later returned to Aladna as an adult. So Yan asked for Carol Danvers’ help to get out of the marriage.

Meanwhile, an alien from Sleen called Marlo showed up. She wanted to rule Aladana by marrying Prince Yan, so she challenged Lila to combat. The Aladaneans practiced the notion that only women could choose their wedding partners, so Marlo’s claim stood, and the challenge happened.

Captain Marvel married Prince Yan in The Marvels (Image via Marvel)

Instead of Lila vs. Marlo, comic readers saw Captain Marvel battling Marlo. Upon winning, Captain Marvel became Yan’s wife. But as soon as that happened, she gave Yan the right to choose his mate. That’s how Yan got out of his betrothal and eventually ended up on the throne. When he became King, he abolished the practice of only women choosing their mates.

Now, it’s possible that in Captain Marvel 2, Carol and Prince Yan will be married for a similar reason. Instead of the Sleen alien Marlo, we’d see Ashton’s Dar-Benn show up. However, whether she wants to marry Prince Yan or has some other goal in mind remains to be seen.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.

