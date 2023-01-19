"I had to get drunk for it" - When Emily Blunt detailed her experience kissing former WWE star

After a legendary career in WWE, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) moved to Hollywood, where he became a megastar. Over the past few years, The Brahma Bull has starred in several movies alongside several female actresses, including Emily Blunt.

In 2021, The Rock and Blunt starred in the movie Jungle Cruise. The two stars had a kissing scene in the film. In an interview with E! News two years ago, the British actress detailed her experience kissing the former WWE Champion.

"Listen, the thing you're missing out on, you know that feeling you get right after you brush your teeth? And it kind of feels fresh and it's really nice? That's not what you're going to get," she said. [H/T: JustJared]

The Rock and Blunt also opened up about the scene in an interview with Hollywood Access that same year. The Rock jokingly said that it was a "dream come true" for Blunt. Meanwhile, the British star revealed that they laughed after recording the scene.

"We did laugh always. I had to get drunk for it [laughs]," she said. "Wow! I had to get high for it. How about that?" The Rock jokingly responded. [7:09 - 7:20]

Emily Blunt disclosed her husband's reaction to her kissing WWE legend The Rock

Emily Blunt has been in a romantic relationship with American actor John Krasinski since 2008. The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in July 2010. They now have two daughters.

In an interview with the Mirror in 2021, Blunt opened up about her husband's reaction to her kissing WWE legend The Rock in Jungle Cruise. We must say that her humor was on point!

"He's immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married! Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men," she said.

