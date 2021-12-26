5 things you may not know about The Rock and Lauren Hashian's relationship

Although The Rock is a legendary WWE Superstar and a famous actor, there are things that fans might not know about his personal life.

The Brahma Bull has been married twice. He met his first wife, Dany Garcia, in college. The two dated for a few years before tying the knot in 1997. Nonetheless, they got divorced 11 years later. The couple's daughter, Simone, is currently training at WWE's Performance Center.

Following his breakup with Garcia, The Rock dated singer and musician Lauren Hashian. The couple are now married. In the past few years, the former WWE Champion has revealed some details about his relationship with his current wife. Some of these details might be little-known to fans.

Here are five things you may not know about The Rock and Lauren Hashian's relationship.

#5. The Rock liked Lauren Hashian in only 30 seconds

The Rock first met Lauren Hashian in 2006 while filming his movie The Game Plan. At the time, he was still going through his breakup with his first wife.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, The Great One disclosed that he instantly liked Hashian when they first met.

"Within 30 seconds, I thought, 'Wow, this girl’s stunning.' At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany, and she was just coming off a big breakup too. Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over," The Rock said.

The couple started dating in 2007, a year before The Rock finalized his divorce from his first wife. A few years later, the Hollywood mega-star told People Magazine that he considered himself lucky to find love again.

"I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once. To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a b*tch," he said.

The Brahma Bull and Lauren Hashian have been together for nearly a decade and a half now. They are also still very much in love. The two occasionally post photos together on their Instagram accounts, expressing their love for each other.

