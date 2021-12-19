The Rock opens up about his movies breaking records on Netflix

The Rock has recently spoken about his two movies -- Red Notice and Jungle Cruise -- breaking records.

Red Notice, which also featured Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, became the most-watched Netflix film in history a few days after its release. The movie was in the top spot in Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Movies list and Top 10 SVOD Programs list during the second week of November. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson's (The Rock) second movie, Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus, also starring Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, and Paul Giamatti secured the third spot on the two Nielsen lists.

The Rock reacted to his movies performing extremely well on the streaming platform. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment, shared a post from Variety on his Instagram account, coupling it with the caption:

“THANK YOU guys worldwide for this insane support. On streaming platforms @disneyplus & @netflix both JUNGLE CRUISE & RED NOTICE had been watched approximately 2 BILLION MINUTES in ONE WEEK. An amazing opportunity in our industry for our @sevenbucksprod to continue to serve our global audience first and closely pulse how the people want to enjoy our films, TV productions and other businesses across ALL platforms. A great time in our business to learn and listen to the consumer more than ever.”

Rock sends message to WWE Hall of Famer

The Rock, who is a former WWE Champion, showed his gratitude to Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, thanking him for being his mentor during his early days in WWE.

Bret Hart was recently honored as the first pro-wrestler to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame. The Rock wasted little time to show appreciation for the Canadian icon.

"My pleasure, Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn't have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren't many 'mentorship programs' back then *smiling emoji* He gave me guidance and I'll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment *shot glass emoji*," The Rock tweeted in reply to Canada's Walk of Fame.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku