 What will be Dwayne Johnson's next movie?

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has become one of the biggest movie stars of all time. He works in blockbuster movies every year and is known as one of the hardest working actors currently in the business.

However, movies didn't make him famous initially. He's a multi-time world champion and one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time. People who became his fans due to his time in wrestling will always look out for his upcoming movies. If you're one of them, we've got you covered.

What will Dwayne Johnson's next movie be?

As of 2021, 'Red Notice' is the latest film The Rock was featured in.

His next film, 'Black Adam,' is scheduled to arrive in theaters in July. He will also provide a voice-over for the character Krypto in the upcoming movie 'DC League of Super-Pets'. The film is scheduled for release on May 2022.

As movie release dates are subject to change, it's unclear which of these movies will be released first. As both of them will feature Dwayne Johnson, one thing's for sure - these movies will rule the box office.

Is there a possibility of Dwayne Johnson facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38?

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on

There’s no greater title than

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃

#IfYaSmell🎤

#Smackdown

#RocksShow

#FOX FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!LIVE on @FOXTV There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp And there’s no place like home.Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃 FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!LIVE on @FOXTV.There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.And there’s no place like home.Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX https://t.co/V5i4cxqIqH

It's common knowledge that Roman Reigns and The Rock are cousins. The Rock is one of the most popular babyfaces of all time, while Roman Reigns has solidified his current image as one of the toughest heels to defeat.

Since both cousins are two of the biggest stars of WWE, fans have been waiting for them to face each other for a long time. So is the dream match possible? We'll tell you what Dwayne Johnson said about the possibility in an interview with Dish Nation.

When asked about a possible match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, The Great One said:

“I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns. I’m very happy, very proud for the work that he’s doing, as well as The Usos, my other family members. Those guys will continue to do what they’re doing, and we’ll see down the road." Dwayne Johnson said.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Our A-camera operator Lukasz Bielan🎥 is one of the best in Hollywood - and now we know he can take a wooden club to the skull and keep on rockin!

We love ya brother… Hey, my cuz romanreigns has great aim 🎯🤷🏽‍♂️😂Our A-camera operator Lukasz Bielan🎥 is one of the best in Hollywood - and now we know he can take a wooden club to the skull and keep on rockin!We love ya brother… instagram.com/p/B0ex3RFl3XF/… Hey, my cuz romanreigns has great aim 🎯🤷🏽‍♂️😂Our A-camera operator Lukasz Bielan🎥 is one of the best in Hollywood - and now we know he can take a wooden club to the skull and keep on rockin! We love ya brother… instagram.com/p/B0ex3RFl3XF/…

Although The Rock has declined it, WWE fans already know that wrestlers tend to lie about possible returns and dream matches.

Who knows? The Brahma Bull might surprisingly return and challenge The Tribal Chief to a match at WrestleMania.

Also Read Article Continues below

When will Dwayne Johnson return to WWE? Offer your thoughts in the comments section.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Ryan K Boman