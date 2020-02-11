Who is Simone Johnson? 5 facts about The Rock's daughter, WWE's newest signing

Simone Johnson has reported to the Performance Center

When The Rock casually mentioned in a 2019 interview that his teenage daughter, Simone Johnson, wants to be a WWE Superstar one day, it would have been safe to assume that her official signing would happen in a few years’ time.

However, WWE has surprisingly announced that Johnson, now aged 18, has reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after signing with the company.

WWE has not yet released much information regarding The Rock's daughter, so let’s take a look at five facts you might not know about her...

#1 She is already familiar with the Performance Center

New WWE signings usually train at the Performance Center for the first time after they have agreed to join the company. In the case of Simone Johnson, however, she has already been training part-time at WWE’s headquarters since June 2018.

#2 She is signed to IMG as a model

Simone Johnson has mentioned in interviews that she wanted to pursue a career in wrestling, but fans may not know that she has also started a career in modelling. She is currently signed to international modelling agency IMG.

#3 She started college in 2019

The Rock revealed in August 2019 that Simone Johnson was set to begin college after graduating high school. The likes of Xavier Woods and Humberto Carrillo have continued studying while performing full-time for WWE in recent years, so there is every chance that Johnson will be able to do the same.

#4 Her biggest wrestling fear

Speaking on the Swerve City podcast in July 2019, Simone Johnson said her biggest fear as a wrestler is never meeting the expectations that she has for herself. She added that she does not want to fall into the trap of comparing herself to her father, but she is aware of the legacy that she has to live up to.

#5 She has already impressed WWE’s coaches

Performance Center coaches Matt Bloom and Sara Amato spoke very highly of Simone Johnson in WWE’s announcement video about her signing. Bloom said she is already “crushing it” with her training, while Amato praised her “heart and passion”.

