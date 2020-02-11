WWE signs The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson

The Rock is one of WWE's most iconic Superstars

WWE has announced that the daughter of Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Simone Johnson, has reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after officially signing with the company.

The 18-year-old has been training part-time at WWE’s headquarters since June 2018 and she has previously expressed an interest in following in her father’s footsteps by becoming a WWE Superstar.

Sara Amato, the assistant head coach at the Performance Center, said she has seen “a lot of heart and passion” from Johnson’s training, while head coach Matt Bloom added that she has been “crushing it” so far.

“She knows she has a lot to learn. She’s hungry to learn, she’s picking the coaches’ minds. I see her talking to the veteran Superstars as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels, I’ll tell you that. It’s been a short time but she’s been crushing it.”

WWE reporter Cathy Kelley also mentioned during the announcement, which you can see in full below, that a video interview with Johnson will be available on WWE’s YouTube channel on Wednesday.

What does The Rock think about Simone Johnson wrestling?

Speaking on Good Morning America in January 2019, The Rock said he "loved" the idea of his daughter wrestling, and he even tipped her to become a Champion one day.

"I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.' And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she's going to be a champ."