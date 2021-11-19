5 friends of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in WWE

Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson is one of the biggest superstars WWE has ever produced. His star power has helped him become an icon in the entertainment industry as well.

Unlike many of his family members, The Rock left WWE to try his hand at acting. The move proved to be highly fruitful to The Great One as he has now become one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

But he still hasn't forgotten his roots, as he returns to WWE for special appearances. Currently, several WWE Superstars are close to Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson in real life.

Many fans already know that The Usos, Roman Reigns, Nia Jax, Tamina, and several other stars are related to The Rock by blood. Some fans might even be aware of his love-hate relationship with Triple H. This article will look at the five big names who are friends with Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson in WWE.

#5. Vince McMahon helped Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson kickstart his WWE career

Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson got started on his sports-entertainment career thanks to WWE. The man who offered him a chance to become a big name was none other than Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman has played various roles in WWE over the years. Not only has he led the company from the front, but he has also entertained the fans with his antics.

The Rock and McMahon partnered up on several occasions when the former was still active in the ring. Behind the scenes, the two are very close and have spoken highly of each other.

During an Instagram Live last year, The Great One called Vince a "very close friend and confidant."

“You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. [He’s] a very, very close friend and confidant. You never say no,” he said.

That's not all, as both men have praised and talked highly of each other's achievements several times. The Rock has become a prominent businessman like Vince. It looks like he quickly picked up on many of the latter's good qualities.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy