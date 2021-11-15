"You don't even have to audition for the part. I know you can do it" - WWE superstar recalls a heartfelt conversation with the Rock

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently opened up about how the Rock motivated her when she was ready to give up on wrestling.

Vega was on the latest episode of "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin. The inaugural winner of the Queen's Crown tournament recalled the tough times in her career when she was about to let go of her dream of becoming a WWE superstar.

Zelina recalled having a conversation with the Rock back in 2017 after she was once again rejected by the WWE. She revealed that The Rock told her that he had something for her in the works.

Vega mentioned that Rock called her a few days later and offered her the role of AJ Lee in "Fighting with my Family" - a movie based on the early days of former WWE superstar Paige.

Zelina spoke about her discussion with the Rock:

"It was 2017 and I remember texting Dwayne and telling him, 'Dude, I'm about to give up on literally everything wrestling. I don't want anything to do with wrestling anymore. This is the umpteenth time WWE has said no to me. I'm over this. I don't want to do this anymore.' He said just give me a few days. I have something that I'm working on."

"Then Dwayne calls me and goes, 'Hey, I've got this opportunity for you.' He told me that Paige has this documentary and he's going into detail about her family and this and that. He asked: 'Do you remember when she came back and beat AJ for the title? I want you to be my Divas Champion and you don't even have to audition for the part. I know you can do it.' I was like, what!" Zelina said.

WWE is celebrating 25 years of the Rock this November

November 2021 marks 25 years since the Rock debuted at Madison Square Garden for Survivor Series 1996 as the first ever third generation superstar Rocky Maivia. To honor the People's Champ, several WWE superstars paid tribute in their own unique way.

This year's Survivor Series is set to emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 21, where RAW and SmackDown superstars will collide for brand supremacy.

