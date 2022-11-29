"You idiot!" - When former WWE star allegedly refused to date The Rock in real life

Between 1999 and 2004, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) shared the WWE locker room with Hall of Famer Ivory.

During the 60-year-old's early days in the company, The Brahma Bull, who was ten years her junior, was allegedly interested in dating her. However, she blocked his advances because she had a boyfriend at the time. In an old shoot-interview, Ivory detailed her encounter with the current Hollywood megastar:

"Rock was asking me one day, you know, when I first got there. He was like, 'so Ivory, you got a boyfriend?' I was like 'yeah.' I was like, 'You idiot! [smacks her head].' But you know that's what happens when you're just a little older, you're like, 'yeah, I have a boyfriend at home.' Didn't last. But, you know, and then comes Trish Stratus, you know, it's like 'dang, that could have been me!' Isn't that horrible?" (0:29 -0:53)

During that same time, The Rock was married to his first wife, Dany Garcia. The couple tied the knot in 1997 and remained together for about eleven years, during which time they had their daughter Simone. However, they officially divorced in 2008.

Simone has followed in her father's footsteps and joined WWE, where she is currently active as Ava Raine. The 21-year-old recently made her debut on NXT to join The Schism.

The Rock has previously confessed to always being attracted to older women. Check out three Dwayne Johnson real-life romances you didn't know about here.

WWE legend The Rock is currently married to Lauren Hashian

Nearly 11 years after his divorce, The Rock tied the knot with his second wife, Lauren Hashian, in a private ceremony in Hawaii. The couple have two daughters together, Jasmine, and Tiana.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the former WWE Champion disclosed that he was going through a divorce with Garcia when he first met Hashian while filming his movie "Game Plan" in 2006.

"Within 30 seconds, I thought, 'Wow, this girl's stunning.' At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany, and she was just coming off a big breakup too. Ironically, when you're not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over," he said.

Check out five things you may not know about The Rock and Lauren Hashian's relationship here.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes