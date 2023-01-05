When Emily Blunt revealed her husband's reaction to her kissing former WWE Champion

In 2021, Emily Blunt starred in the movie Jungle Cruise alongside WWE legend The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson). The Golden Globe winner shared a passionate kiss with The Brahma Bull during the film.

In an interview with the Mirror in July of that same year, Blunt, the wife of American actor John Krasinski, spoke about her husband's reaction to her kiss with The Rock.

"He's immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married! Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men," she said.

The Rock is currently married to Lauren Hashian. The couple first met in 2006 while the WWE legend was filming his movie The Game Plan. They dated for about 13 years before tying the knot in 2019. The Rock and Hashian now have two daughters together. The Brahma Bull also has another daughter, Simone (aka Ava Raine), from his first marriage.

The Rock could return to WWE to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Since 2016, The Rock has not competed in a WWE ring. His final match came at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan in singles competition. However, recent reports have suggested that the 50-year-old could return to the Stamford-based company later this year to square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T suggested that The Rock could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"Can you smell what I'm cooking baby? [Should The Rock beat Reigns for the title?] I don't know, you know what I mean? It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring, just had to show him. It could be one of those type of deals, you know what I mean?" said Booker. [19:54 - 20:13]

