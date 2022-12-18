"I like big strong guys" - When Megan Fox flirted with Roman Reigns' potential WWE rival

In 2007, Megan Fox starred in the blockbuster action movie Transformers. That same year, she and former WWE Champion The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) presented the Teens Choice Awards. On stage, The Brahma Bull referred to himself and his co-presenter as "The Rock and The Fox." However, the star of Transformers had another idea in mind.

When The Rock dubbed himself a "sensitive man," the 36-year-old actress jokingly suggested they call themselves "The Fox and The Pu**ycat." She then continued to flirt with the now-Hollywood megastar.

"I like big strong guys who can be as gentle as a pu**ycat," she said. [1:40 - 1:44]

The Rock laughed nervously before responding to Fox's flirtatious comments.

"Oh, well, you know, meow!" he said. [1:49 - 1:51]

After making another comment about scaring Fox off by saying "meow," The Rock ended the seemingly scripted segment by revealing the nominees for the TV Actor Comedy award.

Hollywood star Margot Robbie recently expressed her 'love' for a 45-year-old WWE Superstar. Check out her comments here.

The Rock could face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

In 1996, The Rock debuted in WWE. He spent nearly eight years as a regular competitor, during which he became one of the company's top stars. The 50-year-old held several titles, including multiple world championships, before leaving the company in 2004 to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

Since his departure, The Brahma Bull has become a megastar in Hollywood. The wrestling legend has starred in several movies, including The Game Plan, Baywatch, and Jungle Cruise. Earlier this year, he released his newest film, Black Adam.

Despite having a busy schedule, The Rock has made several sporadic WWE appearances since his departure in 2004. He also competed in a few matches. His final bout came in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. Recent reports suggest The Brahma Bull could return to the company next year to square off against his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

A former superstar allegedly refused to date The Rock in real life. Check out the story here.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes