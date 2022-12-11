"He's so worth the hype" - Hollywood star Margot Robbie on her 'love' for 45-year-old WWE Superstar

Hollywood star Margot Robbie recently opened up about her admiration for WWE legend John Cena.

Robbie was a wrestling fan growing up. While she admired The Undertaker, the artist later dated a guy obsessed with John Cena. In an old interview, she explained that her boyfriend dressed like The Cenation Leader for his 21st birthday and had a life-size cardboard cutout of Cena in the bedroom, where he and Robbie slept.

Cena and Robbie later worked together on the movie, The Suicide Squad. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Robbie again spoke about Cena, disclosing that she "loves him."

"Yeah [I'm a WWE fan]. [Is John Cena still your favorite?] He is. He's so worth the hype. He's the best. I love him. I really love him. [Even though we can't see him?] Yeah, Yeah, even though you can't see me," she said. (00:03 - 0:14)

Three female superstars have admitted to having a real-life crush on John Cena. Check out the list here.

John Cena returns to WWE on December 30

After spending nearly a decade and a half as a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company, John Cena became a part-time superstar over the past few years to focus on his acting career. The 45-year-old has been successful in Hollywood, starring in several movies and TV shows, including F9, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker.

Meanwhile, the 16-time world champion has not appeared on WWE TV since last June, when he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW. The Stamford-based company recently confirmed that the Cenation Leader would return on the December 30 episode of SmackDown.

A few celebrities have admitted to having a crush on John Cena and other Superstars. Check out the list here.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes