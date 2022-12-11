Create

"He's so worth the hype" - Hollywood star Margot Robbie on her 'love' for 45-year-old WWE Superstar

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Dec 11, 2022 07:07 PM IST
Hollywood star Margot Robbie was a WWE fan growing up
Hollywood star Margot Robbie was a WWE fan growing up

Hollywood star Margot Robbie recently opened up about her admiration for WWE legend John Cena.

Robbie was a wrestling fan growing up. While she admired The Undertaker, the artist later dated a guy obsessed with John Cena. In an old interview, she explained that her boyfriend dressed like The Cenation Leader for his 21st birthday and had a life-size cardboard cutout of Cena in the bedroom, where he and Robbie slept.

Cena and Robbie later worked together on the movie, The Suicide Squad. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Robbie again spoke about Cena, disclosing that she "loves him."

"Yeah [I'm a WWE fan]. [Is John Cena still your favorite?] He is. He's so worth the hype. He's the best. I love him. I really love him. [Even though we can't see him?] Yeah, Yeah, even though you can't see me," she said. (00:03 - 0:14)
youtube-cover

Three female superstars have admitted to having a real-life crush on John Cena. Check out the list here.

John Cena returns to WWE on December 30

After spending nearly a decade and a half as a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company, John Cena became a part-time superstar over the past few years to focus on his acting career. The 45-year-old has been successful in Hollywood, starring in several movies and TV shows, including F9, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker.

Meanwhile, the 16-time world champion has not appeared on WWE TV since last June, when he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW. The Stamford-based company recently confirmed that the Cenation Leader would return on the December 30 episode of SmackDown.

A few celebrities have admitted to having a crush on John Cena and other Superstars. Check out the list here.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...