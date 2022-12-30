"Believe it or not" - When WWE legend The Rock went to prom with two girlfriends

Growing up, WWE legend The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) lived with his family in Hawaii for several years. During his time there, 14-year-old Rock dated a girl named Maria, who was four years his senior. Although The Brahma Bull and his girlfriend did not officially break up when he later moved from Hawaii to Bethlehem, he started dating another girl, Tina, in his new city.

The Rock then found himself in a dilemma ahead of his high school prom. While the WWE legend had promised Maria to be his date for his prom, he had another girlfriend who expected him to invite her to the event. Instead of telling both of them the truth, The Brahma Bull decided to execute a different plan.

Writing in his book, The Rock Says, the legend detailed his antics. After asking Maria to be his date at the prom, he told Tina that his cousin was arriving from Hawaii, and he felt obligated to show her a good time.

"I told Tina that my cousin was flying in from Hawaii and I felt obligated to show her a good time. 'She's going to be my date, and I hope you don't mind,' I said. She didn't, of course. Tina, like Maria, had a big heart. She was a good person. 'Ohhhhh... your cousin,' Tina said. 'Isn't that sweet,'" the WWE legend wrote in his book The Rock Says.

The Great One also detailed in the book how the night unfolded. He disclosed that he had to run back and forth between his two girlfriends.

"Believe it or not, I pulled it off. Maria-my 'cousin'- went to the prom as my date, and Tina-my girlfriend-went with a bunch of our friends. The night unfolded like one of those screwball romantic comedies, with me running back and forth between two tables, always trying to stay one step ahead of the two girls. At the end of the night, while sitting with Maria, I excused myself from the table and said I had to visit the men's room. Instead, I walked over to Tina's table and gave her a little kiss good night and thanked her for her patience and understanding. Then I went home with Maria," he added.

However, The Rock's "adventure" ended when Tina called The Rock at home, and Maria answered the phone. Although he tried to get out of the situation, he failed. The Brahma Bull then got dumped by both girls.

