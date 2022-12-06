"I'll be willing to take the backlash" - WWE star on why The Rock should win the Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed the possibility of The Rock winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Over the past few months, several reports have suggested that the Stamford-based company is planning a marquee match between The Rock and his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Recent rumors also claimed that the company was discussing the idea of The Rock winning the Royal Rumble match next January to earn a shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of The Rock winning the Royal Rumble match, disclosing that the current Hollywood megastar should win it if he desires.

"Man, it's simple for me. It's real simple. I got the biggest star in Hollywood if not top five, If he wants to win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania damn it, he's winning. That's the way I would write it. If he got time off, he knows where the money is, you know, we're gonna pay him, and he can fit it in, that's what the story would be. It's that simple," he said. [1:06:27 - 1:06:59]

The Hall of Famer stated that at least 100 million people would want to see The Rock win the Royal Rumble. However, he also noted that The Brahma Bull winning the match could backfire with the fans in attendance, like when the crowd booed Roman Reigns and Batista on previous occasions.

"Yeah, It could [turn bad for him]. I mean, I not saying that, you know, everything would be roses or anything like that but it's like you say, 'hey, you know, should I put Bad Bunny in this match?' Well, hell yeah let's put him in this match. Do you know how many more eyes that's gonna bring to my show if Bad Bunny is in WrestleMania? Let's get him in. Let's figure it out. So I'll be willing to take the backlash for that one night," he added. [1:08:12 - 1:08:46]

Booker T believes The Rock could dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past two years, several WWE Superstars have tried to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre. However, they all failed to capture the title.

During a previous episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he believes The Rock should be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"Can you smell what I'm cooking baby? [Should The Rock beat Reigns for the title?] I don't know, you know what I mean? It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring, just had to show him. It could be one of those type of deals, you know what I mean?" said Booker. [19:54 - 20:13]

