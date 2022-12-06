"He can command a match with Roman any time" - Wrestling fans debate if The Rock should win the Royal Rumble 2023 over 8-time champion

Wrestling fans have debated the possibility of The Rock winning the Royal Rumble 2023 over Cody Rhodes.
Heading into WrestleMania 39, fans have constantly speculated the possibility of Roman Reigns facing either his cousin or The American Nightmare at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Twitter user @WrestlinRealest recently initiated the debate by questioning the same subject. The majority of the fans on social media claimed that The Great One doesn't need to win the Royal Rumble to get a match with Reigns.
However, a portion of fans also agreed with the idea of The Rock winning the Royal Rumble next year.
Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:
The Rock could reportedly return at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble
The Rock's status for WrestleMania 39 is still unclear, and it hasn't been confirmed if he will return for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
According to Dave Meltzer, The Great One could be set for a return at next year's Royal Rumble. Reporting in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer shed light on WWE's potential plans for next year's Rumble. He said:
"The idea we heard regarding a discussion and nothing more, like I said, it's been talked about as a pie-in-the-sky is a surprise No. 30 entrant and winning. It could be something only a few people know but as best we can tell there is nothing official to it right now past a rumor."
The WWE Universe has been curious to learn who Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39 is going to be. He is currently involved in The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Reports suggest that The Tribal Chief could face The Honorary Uce in early 2023, but nothing has been confirmed.
Naturally, though, a large portion of the WWE Universe is hoping to see Cody Rhodes win his first world title in WWE. He returned at this year's WrestleMania 38 and is currently sidelined with an injury.
Who do you think should win the Royal Rumble between The Rock and Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comment section.
A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here