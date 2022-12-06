"He can command a match with Roman any time" - Wrestling fans debate if The Rock should win the Royal Rumble 2023 over 8-time champion

Wrestling fans have debated the possibility of The Rock winning the Royal Rumble 2023 over Cody Rhodes.

Heading into WrestleMania 39, fans have constantly speculated the possibility of Roman Reigns facing either his cousin or The American Nightmare at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Who would you rather see win the Rumble? Who would you rather see win the Rumble? https://t.co/452XKA6j7y

Twitter user @WrestlinRealest recently initiated the debate by questioning the same subject. The majority of the fans on social media claimed that The Great One doesn't need to win the Royal Rumble to get a match with Reigns.

However, a portion of fans also agreed with the idea of The Rock winning the Royal Rumble next year.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

KENNEDY!!!!! @PinnacleEnder @WrestlinRealest Cody! Can’t spoil it just because Rocky is coming back maybe. It’ll be CM Punk all over again with so much regret on not giving Cody the spot instead @WrestlinRealest Cody! Can’t spoil it just because Rocky is coming back maybe. It’ll be CM Punk all over again with so much regret on not giving Cody the spot instead

VGoldie🩸🔮 @3rdTime4Goldie @WrestlinRealest Cody without a doubt. The rumble should be for new stars or ones that haven't been given a decent shot. The Rock can come back in a different way. He's The Rock. @WrestlinRealest Cody without a doubt. The rumble should be for new stars or ones that haven't been given a decent shot. The Rock can come back in a different way. He's The Rock.

TKO @wrestling_tko @WrestlinRealest Obviously Cody. Don’t have any interest in another Rock run. Wish him, Jericho, Edge, Sting, etc…would all hang ‘em up and stay retired. @WrestlinRealest Obviously Cody. Don’t have any interest in another Rock run. Wish him, Jericho, Edge, Sting, etc…would all hang ‘em up and stay retired.

Adrian @aztec9887



The Rock is the Rock. He can command a match with Roman any time, and they have a built in story. Give Cody his moment, man. @WrestlinRealest Cody.The Rock is the Rock. He can command a match with Roman any time, and they have a built in story. Give Cody his moment, man. @WrestlinRealest Cody.The Rock is the Rock. He can command a match with Roman any time, and they have a built in story. Give Cody his moment, man.

Scorpio 85 @Scorpio8515 @WrestlinRealest It should be Cody because let's be honest the rock doesn't need the rumble win at all that's just my take on the whole situation @WrestlinRealest It should be Cody because let's be honest the rock doesn't need the rumble win at all that's just my take on the whole situation https://t.co/QCLvUNEC9h

Alejandro Del Villar @AlejandroDelVi9 @WrestlinRealest rock so he can start hes cooking show early hopefully cody next year i am not getting married until he does that well I can still do it but hopefully he does it before he has a busy schedule @WrestlinRealest rock so he can start hes cooking show early hopefully cody next year i am not getting married until he does that well I can still do it but hopefully he does it before he has a busy schedule

Dillon Francis @dillonafrancis @WrestlinRealest The Rock because they could possibly get Rikishi involved in the Roman’s and Rock storyline also they already used Afa and Sika for Roman’s victory when he became the Tribal Chief @WrestlinRealest The Rock because they could possibly get Rikishi involved in the Roman’s and Rock storyline also they already used Afa and Sika for Roman’s victory when he became the Tribal Chief https://t.co/HJsWKNZ38D

Wizu @wizutenko @WrestlinRealest The Rock cause makes sense for the storyline, Cody would be just another Roman random victory @WrestlinRealest The Rock cause makes sense for the storyline, Cody would be just another Roman random victory

The Rock could reportedly return at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble

The Rock's status for WrestleMania 39 is still unclear, and it hasn't been confirmed if he will return for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

According to Dave Meltzer, The Great One could be set for a return at next year's Royal Rumble. Reporting in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer shed light on WWE's potential plans for next year's Rumble. He said:

"The idea we heard regarding a discussion and nothing more, like I said, it's been talked about as a pie-in-the-sky is a surprise No. 30 entrant and winning. It could be something only a few people know but as best we can tell there is nothing official to it right now past a rumor."

The WWE Universe has been curious to learn who Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39 is going to be. He is currently involved in The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Reports suggest that The Tribal Chief could face The Honorary Uce in early 2023, but nothing has been confirmed.

Naturally, though, a large portion of the WWE Universe is hoping to see Cody Rhodes win his first world title in WWE. He returned at this year's WrestleMania 38 and is currently sidelined with an injury.

Who do you think should win the Royal Rumble between The Rock and Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comment section.

