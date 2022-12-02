Massive idea discussed for former WWE Champion to return at #30 and win the Royal Rumble - Reports

Royal Rumble is next on WWE's list of events, with some major rumors doing the rounds online, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's long-awaited return. Dave Meltzer recently confirmed that the idea had been discussed backstage for The Rock to return as the 30th entrant and win the Royal Rumble.

The former WWE Champion is expected to have a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. There wouldn't be a better way to build towards the dream match than a Royal Rumble victory for the Great One.

WWE, however, is yet to commit to a plan as even company higher-ups are unsure about The Rock's status heading into WrestleMania Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

The Royal Rumble match has a reputation for featuring many surprise returns, and the upcoming edition should be no different. Having Dwayne Johnson show up at the end and be the final survivor could be one of the biggest wrestling moments in recent memory, and it also sets the stage for his clash against Reigns.

Here's what was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter about the booking proposal:

"The idea we heard regarding a discussion and nothing more, like I said, it's been talked about as a pie-in-the-sky is a surprise No. 30 entrant and winning. It could be something only a few people know but as best we can tell there is nothing official to it right now past a rumor," revealed Dave Meltzer.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has until mid-January to inform WWE about his plans

It's no secret that Triple H would love to have the most bankable name in Hollywood to make his in-ring return at the next WrestleMania.

Reigns vs. The Rock has been in the works for many years and was even initially pitched for last year's WrestleMania Dallas. However, Brock Lesnar was brought in due to Johnson's preference to wrestle in Los Angeles.

It was noted that WWE management will finalize its plans for WrestleMania's main event by the second week of January. This will give The Rock over a month to decide whether he has time to wrestle in April.

Meltzer added the following:

"The only thing we were told is that the close to finalized plans for the WrestleMania main event need to be locked in by mid-January and whatever involvement Johnson wishes to do and has time to do they would like to be finalized by that date."

