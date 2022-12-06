"That ain't gonna work" - Booker T on 36-year-old WWE star possibly joining The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed the possibility of Mustafa Ali joining Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction.

After spending several years on the independent circuit, Mustafa Ali signed with the Stamford-based company in 2016. He is currently an active competitor on RAW. Over the past few weeks, the 36-year-old has been chasing the United States Championship.

On this week's show, Ali squared off against Austin Theory for the title on RAW. However, he lost the bout via disqualification after Dolph Ziggler attacked the United States Champion during the match.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T suggested that fans might not be interested in seeing Ali join The Bloodline.

"That ain't gonna work. It's not gonna work. Ain't nobody gonna want him in The Bloodline is what I'm saying," he said. (44:35 - 44:42)

Wrestling fans want Mustafa Ali to quit WWE after an embarrassing botch against Austin Theory. Check out the details here.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company for nearly six years. However, the former leader of Retribution has failed to hold any championships despite receiving a few opportunities, including one for the WWE world title in 2019.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that Ali thinks highly of himself despite not doing anything significant in his wrestling career.

"Just the tweet he sent my way, I could tell just by that tweet alone, 'Man, this guy who has done absolutely nothing, thinks mighty highly of himself.' So that tells me, that's the way he probably carries himself around the locker room. Thinking highly of himself and he's a great wrestler and nobody is going to teach him anything," he said. (34:15 - 34:56)

Vince Russo recently claimed that Mustafa Ali is an unlikable superstar. Check out his comments here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes