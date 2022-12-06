"Demote him to AEW" - Wrestling fans want RAW Superstar to quit WWE after embarrassing botch against Austin Theory

Wrestling fans have been wondering if Mustafa Ali needs to leave WWE and be 'demoted to AEW' after the latter's embarrassing botch on RAW against Austin Theory.

The 25-year old Thoery defended the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali this week on WWE RAW in a rematch. Unlike their previous encounter a couple of weeks ago, this bout ended in disqualification as the reigning champion was attacked by Dolph Ziggler.

However, this was not the biggest talking point from the match. While it was all going down, Mustafa Ali attempted a Hurricanrana from the top rope but the move did not go as planned. It was an embarrassing landing for the senior wrestler, one that fans were very quick to make a note of.

Needless to say, there were inevitable mentions of AEW, with some fans suggesting Mustafa Ali should quit WWE and join the rival company.

Heston Quan @heston_quan @JobberNationTV I'm glad we no longer hear "He should go to AEW where they'll use him properly." God, that was so tiresome. @JobberNationTV I'm glad we no longer hear "He should go to AEW where they'll use him properly." God, that was so tiresome.

Midnight @MidnightBolt10 @JobberNationTV Why does this jobber still have a job? @JobberNationTV Why does this jobber still have a job?

Ben (Browns 5-7) WATSON IS HERE @BenLikesBall666 Mustafa Ali belongs in ROH, or AEW, or some other no name company, Mustafa Ali belongs in ROH, or AEW, or some other no name company,

Mustafa Ali publicly asked to be released from WWE many months ago. When it was not granted, fans started an online movement to get the company to release him. What made matters worse was that the former 205 Live star was brought back to action on television and has suffered numerous losses since his return.

Former WWE star Paul London called Austin Theory a "phenom"

In a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, former WWE tag team champion Paul London spoke about Austin Theory's failed cash-in attempt for the United States Championship. London went on to call him naturally gifted.

"I like Austin Theory. I think he's a phenom. You know, I've known him, we crossed paths several times in the independence and I think he's a great talent. Just a naturally gifted like freak of athleticism and talent. I haven't watched the show so much to see how he is on the charisma side of things but I'm sure he's, you know, he's up there. So, they must have a lot of faith in him for him to have even been in that position," he said. (0:18- 0:53)

At just 25 years of age, Austin Theory is a 2-time United States Champion and a Money in the Bank winner. After Triple H took over creative duties, it didn't seem as though he was very keen on Theory, but his bookings in recent weeks might suggest otherwise as the former EVOLVE star defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series 2022.

