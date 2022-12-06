"Ooof, what a horrific botch" - Wrestling world reacts to major mistake during Austin Theory's match on WWE RAW

Austin Theory defended his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali this week on WWE RAW. Theory was able to successfully retain his title via disqualification after he was attacked by Dolph Ziggler.

Interestingly, the outcome of the match hasn't been the biggest talking point since Ali and Theory botched a top rope move mid-way through, which has led to some harsh reactions online.

One fan went as far as to claim that it was the biggest botch of the year since one of the men could have been seriously injured if it wasn't saved at the last minute.

There were several other reactions to the botch, with fans calling out each other, claiming that there were more botches in AEW than WWE.

Bob Beck @triplb49 Ali and Theory just botched that top rope maneuver but according to @WWEGareth , WWE never botches Ali and Theory just botched that top rope maneuver but according to @WWEGareth , WWE never botches

Felix @TheOGFelix Bet that botch in the Ali vs Theory match won't get half or even 1% of the tweets and hate it would get if it was on an AEW show. #WWERaw Bet that botch in the Ali vs Theory match won't get half or even 1% of the tweets and hate it would get if it was on an AEW show. #WWERaw

Other fans pointed out just how bad the botch could have actually been and noted that the two men could have been severely injured if things had been different.

Jason Bekiaris @JasonBekiaris Without the juice, Theory and Ali could have snapped their necks in that botch on #WWERaw Without the juice, Theory and Ali could have snapped their necks in that botch on #WWERaw

🎄TJ🎅 @thawrasslinguy #WWERaw Ooof, what a horrific botch on the top rope from Ali & Theory! Thank God, nothing seriously bad happened Ooof, what a horrific botch on the top rope from Ali & Theory! Thank God, nothing seriously bad happened 💀 #WWERaw

You can watch the botch in the video below:

Fans still believe that Austin Theory is getting better week by week on WWE RAW

Despite the noticeable botch in their match this week on WWE RAW, fans have made it clear that they still believe that they are seeing some improvement in Austin Theory every time he appears.

Considering he lost his Money in the Bank contract last month and has since been able to revamp his image and defeat both Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to become United States Champion, it appears that the future still looks bright for Austin Theory.

It was announced this week on WWE RAW that Seth Rollins will face off against Bobby Lashley in a number one contender's match next week, which will then unveil Theory's next challenger for his championship.

What do you think about Austin Theory's character since his recent revamp? Share your thoughts in the comment section below...

