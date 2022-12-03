Former champion calls Austin Theory a "phenom"; details why his Money in the Bank cash-in was good for WWE

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Paul London called Austin Theory a "phenom" while addressing his failed Money in the Bank cash-in.

After losing the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Money in the Bank event, Austin Theory captured the MITB briefcase later that night. He held on for about four months before surprisingly cashing in on then-United States Champion Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW last month. Nevertheless, he failed to defeat The Visionary.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Paul London addressed Theory's failed cash-in. He praised the 25-year-old's talent, dubbing him a "phenom."

"I like Austin Theory. I think he's a phenom. You know, I've known him, we crossed paths several times in the independence and I think he's a great talent. Just a naturally gifted like freak of athleticism and talent. I haven't watched the show so much to see how he is on the charisma side of things but I'm sure he's, you know, he's up there. So, they must have a lot of faith in him for him to have even been in that position," he said. (0:18- 0:53)

The former Tag Team Champion also explained how Theory cashing in on the United States Champion instead of the Undisputed WWE Champion could benefit the company.

"On the business side of it I think why not? I think it is cool. I think it's pretty interesting to cash in for a title that isn't the world title. You know, it's kind of like the thing of setting realistic goals for yourself. So, I think, you know, if every Money in the Bank results in 'well, I'm cashing this in for the world title,' it keeps it kind of one note, whereas who knows possibly now down the road, I mean what would happen if somebody's like 'I'm gonna cash this in for a shot at the tag titles.' (...) I think any kind of variety and adding something different is always a good thing whether it happens just one time or not. Different is generally pretty good," (0:54 - 2:07)

Austin Theory recaptured the United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series

Despite failing to capture the United States Championship after cashing in on the Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW last month, Austin Theory won the title last Saturday at Survivor Series: War Games.

The 25-year-old recently squared off against Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series WarGames, which ended with Theory pinning The Visionary after the latter received a spear from The Almighty.

