"A lot of people really bought into that" - WWE legend predicts Austin Theory's future

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T believes that Austin Theory will have a lot of success in the Stamford-based company.

Theory received a big push upon joining Monday Night RAW last year. The 25-year-old became Vince McMahon's protege. He also won the United States Championship once and captured the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, things changed for the young star after McMahon retired from WWE. Theory went on a losing streak and had a failed cash-in on Seth Rollins.

Last Saturday, however, the tide turned for the former Mr. Money in the Bank as he defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to capture the United States Title for the second time at Survivor Series: War Games.

Speaking on his Reality of Wrestling podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T addressed Theory's future in WWE.

"People were talking about, you know, he's not the flavor of the month anymore. Vince is not around. A lot of people really bought into that. (...) But I said this kid, I said that none of that was gonna weigh into if this guy was gonna get the rocket put on him and go straight to the moon. I look at this kid now just a couple of nights ago, how much more mature he looked than he did just six months ago. This dude is literally growing in front of us." (0:52 - 1:50)

The 6-time world champion stated that the current United States Champion would become a major star in the Stamford-based company.

"This dude is gonna be a major major star man. He already has all the tools. Just about sharpening those tools and priming himself and getting ready to go on a ride of a lifetime because this guy's gonna have a hell of a career. And I said all of this stuff wasn't gonna matter as far as Austin Theory and as far as how far he was gonna go," he added. (2:16 - 2:41)

Austin Theory wants the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

After becoming the new United States Champion, Austin Theory is currently dreaming of winning another title. The 25-year-old believes he could be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Speaking to CityNews Ottawa, Theory disclosed that he is preparing himself to take on The Tribal Chief.

"Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it's gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns," he said.

It will be interesting to see how long Theory is able to hold onto his newly won championship, especially with the likes of Rollins and Lashley around. Are you happy with Theory's character change? Do you agree with Booker T's comments? Sound off down below!

