Legado Del Fantasma's Zelina Vega took a shot at Austin Theory on WWE's The Bump today.

Austin won the United States Championship in bizarre fashion this past Saturday at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Seth Rollins entered the premium live event as champion and put the title on the line against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat match.

Seth had the match under control and connected with a superplex on Theory. The Visionary set up for a Falcon Arrow but Lashley caught him with a Spear. Theory then fell on top of Rollins for the pinfall victory and won the United States Championship for the 2nd time in his young career.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega joked that she didn't align with Austin Theory because the 25-year-old couldn't make her money.

"I remember Austin Theory vaguely," said Vega. "It is hard because I don't remember people that can't make me money. I'm trying to, I feel like there is something there so I might have some tidbits to share." [55:56 - 56:09]

Santos Escobar on possibly facing Seth Rollins or Austin Theory in WWE

Santos Escobar will battle Ricochet this Friday in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. The winner of the tournament will earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Santos was asked if he watches guys like Austin Theory and Seth Rollins.

"Absolutely man, I've got to do my homework," said Escobar. "I do watch the matches, and I do realize the potential matches that I could have. And those guys, I would love to." [55:42 -55:53]

Despite losing his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt, Austin Theory has already recovered and become a champion once again. It will be interesting to see if Escobar can defeat The Ring General if he wins the SmackDown World Cup this Friday.

