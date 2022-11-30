Current United States Champion Austin Theory has weighed in on his backstage interaction with John Cena.

The 16-time world champion was confronted by the 25-year-old star during a backstage segment on the June 27 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Cenation Leader made his return during the show to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut. Theory tried to take a selfie with the veteran, but the latter walked away.

Speaking to CityNews Ottawa in a recent interview, Austin Theory stated that his interaction with John Cena was a very big moment for him.

"That was a huge moment for me actually because that was the first time that I have done anything on screen with John and for it to be a promo was pretty special and not just a walk by, it was a confrontation and just getting to have that two minutes with him, it meant a lot to me," said Theory.

Austin Theory is interested in a match against John Cena in WWE

The Cenation Leader is one of the biggest stars to ever come out of WWE, and he's regarded by many as one of the greatest of all time. Many superstars would jump in at an opportunity to face him at WrestleMania.

During an interview with TV Insider several months ago, Austin Theory brought up John Cena when asked who he would like to wrestle at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

"The way you put that, I think something is possible now. John Cena was always that guy for me since I was eight years old. Just being inspired by me and everything he did. The one who got me into WWE. And all the crazy things happening right now and how quick they are happening, me versus Cena. I’m not saying it would be at WrestleMania, although that would be the ultimate cool thing I do see it happening," said Theory.

Austin Theory @_Theory1 @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. https://t.co/1fKBMrAG5P

Austin Theory is the current United States Champion in his second reign. Sharing the ring with the 16-time world champion at WrestleMania 39 would undoubtedly be a career-defining moment for him.

Would you like to see a match between Cena and Theory in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes