5 former world champions Austin Theory has defeated since joining the WWE main roster

Austin Theory is currently one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. Since joining Monday Night RAW in October 2021, he has become one of the best heels on the brand. He has also won the United States Championship and the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Over the past year, the 25-year-old has faced several former world champions. Despite them being more experienced, Theory successfully defeated some of these wrestlers.

Here are five former world champions Austin Theory has defeated since joining the WWE main roster.

#5. Former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler

Since his main roster debut, Austin Theory went head-to-head against Dolph Ziggler four times at live events. While The Showoff won their first two bouts, he later lost the other two.

Ziggler and Theory's first and only televised match came last month on the August 15 episode of Monday Night RAW. Although the former World Heavyweight Champion was very close to defeating Mr. Money in the Bank several times during the bout, Theory was the one who walked out victorious.

Ziggler is currently active on Monday Night RAW. However, The Showoff had not competed on the Red Brand since August 29, when he teamed up with AJ Styles to face The Judgment Day in a tag team match, which he and his partner lost.

#4. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens

Austin Theory first shared the ring with Kevin Owens in March 2020. Theory, Seth Rollins, and Angel Garza lost a six-person tag team match against Owens and The Street Profits on Monday Night RAW.

Owens and Theory then had a few one-on-one bouts over the next two years. Their first was a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on the January 31 episode of RAW. It ended in victory for Theory. However, it remains his only win over the former Universal Champion.

The two superstars squared off in three more matches on RAW. They all ended in Theory's defeat. Owens also scored another victory over Mr. Money in the Bank at a live event a few days ago.

#3. Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy

Before WWE released Jeff Hardy from his contract in late 2021, the former WWE Champion had two one-on-one matches against Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW.

Their first bout came on the October 11, 2021, episode and ended in Theory's victory. A week later, Mr. Money in the Bank went head-to-head against The Charismatic Enigma again. He successfully scored another win over the former WWE Champion.

Earlier this year, Hardy joined AEW. However, the promotion suspended him without pay after he got arrested for DUI last June.

#2. Former Universal Champion Finn Balor

Between late 2021 and early 2022, Austin Theory faced Finn Balor in several matches at live events in which they exchanged victories. Meanwhile, they had five televised singles bouts on Monday Night RAW.

Although the leader of The Judgment Day defeated Mr. Money in the Bank in their first bout in December 2021, Theory scored his first victory over Balor last January. The two later squared off in two other matches on RAW in March. They both ended in Theory's defeat.

In their fifth televised match, which came on the April 18 episode of RAW, Theory challenged Balor for the United States Championship. The 25-year-old successfully defeated the former Universal Champion to capture his first-ever title in WWE and become the youngest United States Champion in the company's history.

Balor is currently active on the Red Brand. Last Monday, he teamed up with his Judgment Day partner Damian Priest to defeat Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio.

#1. Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio

In October 2021, Rey Mysterio got drafted from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW. Austin Theory also moved from NXT to the Red Brand in the 2021 WWE Draft. Although the two superstars have been on the same show for about a year, they clashed only twice in singles matches.

Mr. Money in the Bank first squared off against The Master of 619 in November 2021. However, Mysterio lost the match by disqualification after his son, Dominik, slapped Theory before his father hit him with the 619.

Earlier this month, Mysterio got his revenge at a live event when he defeated Theory in another one-on-one match.

While Theory has recently been feuding with Kevin Owens, the 47-year-old is currently feuding with his son and the rest of The Judgment Day after Dominik joined the stable.

