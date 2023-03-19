Aquaman 2: Everything we know so far

Aquaman 2, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, was set to take us on a thrilling adventure this summer, but due to some unfortunate release date delays, we now have to wait until Christmas of 2023 for this much-anticipated DC sequel.

Aquaman 2 is confirmed to return, and the sequel will be directed by James Wan as before and written by the first movie's co-writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Wan and Peter Safran, now co-head of DC Studios, are both producing the sequel.

We may be required to wait a while before the release of Aquaman 2, but in the meantime, there is plenty of information to keep us informed.

Aquaman 2 will release at the end of the year

Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in theaters in the United States on December 25, 2023, and in the United Kingdom on December 29, 2023.

The initial release date of the film was intended to be 16 December 2022, however, it had to be postponed until 17 March 2023, in order to provide additional time for visual effects.

In August, Warner Media merged with Discovery, Inc. to form Warner Bros. Discovery. The new company chose to postpone the film until December 25, 2023, in order to facilitate the marketing and distribution costs associated with its feature films in a more economical manner.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. (Image via DC)

The cast for the sequel features Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry, known as Aquaman, alongside Amber Heard as Mera. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Patrick Wilson will reprise his role as Orm.

With previously established plans for Black Manta to take on the role of the primary villain for the sequel, actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is returning. Willem Dafoe continues his stance as Nuidius Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and new participants include Indya Moore as the DC supervillain Karshon.

Mysteries unraveled: Aquaman 2 plot details

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will feature Jason Mamoa. (Image via DC)

The plot for Aquaman 2 has been kept under wraps, leaving fans with little information about what to expect from the sequel. However, director James Wan unveiled a new featurette for the film during Warner Bros. CinemaCon's presentation, which provided insight into the main storyline for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Even Fandango's Erik Davis, a leading movie commentator, revealed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see Jason Mamoa's hero forced to reluctantly team up with his brother, King Orm, to take down Black Manta - who has grown stronger and more dangerous since the first film.

Erik Davis @ErikDavis

#CinemaCon James Wan just dropped a new featurette for #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom , which looked rad. Aquaman & King Orm must work together to take down a Black Manta who has evolved & is way more dangerous than before. Jason Momoa says it’ll be the biggest film of 2023. James Wan just dropped a new featurette for #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom, which looked rad. Aquaman & King Orm must work together to take down a Black Manta who has evolved & is way more dangerous than before. Jason Momoa says it’ll be the biggest film of 2023.#CinemaCon https://t.co/Hm3pGvaf2k

This suggests that Aquaman 2 will explore the complicated relationship between Aquaman and his brother, as well as the ongoing threat posed by Black Manta. With this exciting new information, fans can start to piece together the narrative of the highly-anticipated Aquaman 2 movie.

Collider's Steven Weintraub has also revealed some intriguing details about Black Manta's role in the film.

Steven Weintraub @colliderfrosty #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom footage looks awesome. Bigger than first film with new characters and locations. Seems like Black Manta has been (maybe) taken over by this dark energy and his new ship looks very cool. Can’t believe we have to wait till March of next year to see it. #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom footage looks awesome. Bigger than first film with new characters and locations. Seems like Black Manta has been (maybe) taken over by this dark energy and his new ship looks very cool. Can’t believe we have to wait till March of next year to see it. https://t.co/NkLSid4QLx

Weintraub suggested that the character will have a new ship and that he may have been taken over by some kind of dark energy, which could explain his heightened abilities since the first film.

This hints at a potentially darker and more ominous story arc for Black Manta, one that will challenge Aquaman and his allies in new and unexpected ways.

