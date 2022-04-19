DC launches R-rated take on Atlanteans with DC Black Label 'Aquaman: Andromeda' comic: Details explored

Aquaman is set to receive a more mature take on him as he has his first DC Black Label series debut this June. Written by Ram V with art by Chris Ward, Aquaman: Andromeda tells an R-rated story involving the King of Atlantis that promises to put a fresh spin on him, while telling a story that still feels rooted to the character.

The three-issue miniseries will debut on June 7, 2022. Honestly, this is great for Arthur Curry as the character finally gets to shine in a more mature take with a writer like Ram V at the helm. Ram V knows how to add unique takes to characters while also maintaining their original spirit.

Let's dive deep into what Ram V's story is all about.

Aquaman: Andromeda sees the King of Atlantis go up against Black Manta

Aquaman: Andromeda takes place deep in the Pacific Ocean, far away from any land. Over there sits Point Nemo: Spaceship Graveyard. The story will see something be at Point Nemo that will attract many. Many have tried to dive down at Point Nemo as there lies a strange structure, whose origins no one knows. The structure finally seems to be waking up.

The Andromeda in the title refers to submarine crew members who have been tasked with retreiving an object. Powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, they are able to move forward with this mission as they were chosen for it. However, they aren't the only ones pursuing it, as Black Manta is hot on their heels, right after them.

With Black Manta being involved, of course, this leads the lifelong foes— King of Atlantis, Arthur Curry, and Black Manta— to cross paths once again, testing the King of Atlantis' will, and making him face his greatest challenge yet.

The story is definitely shaping up to be something special as we have seen Arthur before in a more vulnerable state, but never like how it's being described here. A look at some of the early art from the comic makes it look like it has a great underwater horror aesthetic to it.

Given how many great interpretations the King of Atlantis has had over the years, this looks like another neat trip through his mythos. With all the amazing art and Ram V's impeccable skills of telling a story, we are definitely in for a treat.

More DC Comics Projects From Ram V

This isn't the only Ram V project that we are getting this year. Ram V will be bringing his own unique take to Detective Comics as he brings an even more gothic inspiration to Batman. Everything that Ram V is doing with DC right now definitely feels like it's going to be very unique and epic.

As for Arthur Curry himself? Well, we have Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to look forward to as well next year. With the previous film being a visual treat, many are excited to see what James Wan and team will do here.

Until then, we can anticipate the miniseries Aquaman: Andromeda which releases on Jun 7, 2022.

