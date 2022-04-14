DC gets new creative team to bring opera and goth inspired take on Batman in 'Gotham Nocturne'

Batman is about to get even more gothic as a new creative team enters to give Detective Comics an operatic makeover. On Wednesday, DC Comics announced Detective Comics: Gotham Nocturne.

Writer Ram V of Swamp Thing fame will be taking over Batman's story in Detective Comics, with Rafael Albuquerque providing the art. The duo have done a lot of great work in the past and will definitely help elevate the Detective Comics brand with their unique creativity. Their work will begin in Detective Comics #1062 and the comic will go on sale July 26, 2022.

The story here will begin in Detective Comics #1062 as Ram V starts his storyline. The story here will find the Dark Knight in a strange and dark Gotham City and how he is pulled into a Gothic story, the likes of which no DC fan has ever experienced before.

Gotham Nocturne will start off the story which will have four parts to it. Over here, something is terribly wrong with the Caped Crusader and the story will test Bruce Wayne to his limits. With a looming threat, Bruce's psyche will be explored as Gotham has its citizens turn into something else when demons start creeping out from the shadows of the city.

They respond to a strange melody that Batman must find before all hell breaks loose. The story will have Bruce try to protect the city he has protected for all these years while trying to uncover a mystery that will test his mind.

Not only this, but each issue of Detective Comics will also be accompanied by a backstory. The first one will feature Jim Gordon returning back to Gotham as a Private Investigator. The story here will be written by Si Spurrier of Hellblazer flame.

Speaking about his excitement for the story, writer Ram V said:

"It's a thrill to be writing a title with the kind of history and pedigree Detective Comics has. When the opportunity first came across my desk, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with it. For me, the draw of Batman as a character and that of the world around him has always been this blanket of tragedy that lay above it all. So with that perspective, 'Gotham Nocturne' is quintessentially Batman story, told with the aesthetics of a gothic opera."

Ram V also added:

"I'm lucky to be working with a fantastic group of creatives and editors on the project. It is hard to envision a more perfect set of collaborators than Rafael Albuquerque and Dave Stewart. Both of them are already titans in their own right but I think they are great fits particularly for the aesthetic lens of the story. I cannot wait for readers to experience what we're creating. It is an ambitious story. One that is hopefully worthy of the title that puts the DC in DC!"

Rafael Albuquerque also shared his excitement by saying:

"Batman is a legend we all grew up with and most of us spent a lot of time just imagining what we would do if we were in this position. That’s how serious Batman is to me and I have been lucky enough to do a little bit of it over my time as an artist. Ram V brings something special to the table. Unique. Ram’s story not only matches my vision of this beloved character but also twists it, elevating it to another level, making me want to be part of this special new take, that I think is going to be as special to the fans as it’s been for me."

This isn't the only new creative team joining the Caped Crusader though, as Chip Zdarsky takes on the main Batman series this summer. Batman fans are surely going to be eating good this year.

