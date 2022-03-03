Who is Chip Zdarsky? 'Daredevil' writer revealed as a new writer of 'Batman'

A new era for DC Comics' Batman will be helmed by Chip Zdarsky. Zdarsky is an award-winning writer who penned Daredevil and Spider-Man: Life Story. He will take over as the writer of the flagship Batman comic beginning in July.

Jorge Jimenez, one of the most prolific illustrators in DC's arsenal, is working on the title artwork as well. Jimenez is known for his work in Justice League, Super Sons and many more.

The pair have been noted as two of the best artists working with DC Comics at present. A combination of both of their creative expertise must mean that Batman is going to further propel its star.

Everything to know about Chip Zdarsky

Chip Zdarsky works from his home in Toronto, Ontario as a comic book writer. He worked as a columnist and illustrator for the National Post newspaper for over 14 years under the pen-name Steve Murray.

He transitioned from the fading print sector to the comic industry in 2013, co-writing the award-winning comic S*x Criminals with Matt Fraction. Since then, he's worked for Marvel, Image, and Archie, but his greatest passion is writing profiles for websites.

Chip Zdarsky on writing the next 'Batman' comic

Zdarsky and Jiménez's association with the comic will start with Failsafe, a six-issue narrative arc with the gigantic Batman #125 on July 5, 2022. Following in the footsteps of Black Label maxiseries Batman: The Knight and stories in Batman: Urban Legends, Black and White, and Detective Comics #1027, this will be Zdarsky's newest addition to the mythos.

The Failsafe narrative, according to Chip Zdarsky, will follow Bruce Wayne as he has nightmares about a future he can't avert. There's a risk he won't make it to that future since a terrifying foe from his past has one unwavering goal: to bring him down, no matter what it takes.

Although Zdarsky would not specify whether the terrifying foe is a new or existing figure, the threat posed by the arc will push Bruce to the very edge.

In an email interview with the ComicBook, Zdarsky stated:

"When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships. Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title."

Tim Drake's version of Robin will be contributing to the challenge that Failsafe poses, as shown by the covers for Batman #125, including a large wraparound cover by Jiménez. Zdarsky further added:

"Really, I'm just writing the Batman book that I want to read. A dark book with wild action, huge stakes, and hopefully a lot of fun. My main Batman reader that I care about is my brother! He's followed the book for a long time and I really just want to make him happy for once in my life!!!"

Chip Zdarsky will be the most recent writer for Batman since the commencement of the DC Rebirth relaunch, following extended runs by Tom King, James Tynion IV and the current arc written by Joshua Williamson.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul