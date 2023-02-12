Who is Jason Momoa's villain in Fast X? How he connects to Fast Five?

Fast X is introducing the Aquaman star Jason Momoa as the new big bad villain against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. This isn’t the first time that the actor is coming into the Fast franchise, as he almost played a minor role in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Dwayne Johnson almost convinced Momoa to play one of his Samoan brothers, but Momoa couldn’t sign up due to scheduling conflicts. Instead, Johnson’s real cousin from WWE, Roman Reigns, ended up playing the role. Fortunately for the fans, Momoa didn’t end up playing that minor role, as he now gets to play the main villain Dante, the son of Hernan Reyes, in Fast X.

As for how Dante is connected to Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, the latest trailer of the movie suggests that the answer is hidden in Fast Five.

Jason Momoa’s Dante will be seen plotting revenge against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto in Fast X

After showcasing some formidable antagonists such as Owen Shaw, Deckard Shaw, Mose Jakande, Connor Rhodes, and Jokob Toretto, the franchise was in dire need of another strong villain to take on Dom. As it happens, Jason Momoa is exactly what the director ordered. The actor has got a brand new look for this particular outing, and he will prove to be the toughest bad guy that Dom has ever had to fight.

Over the years, Dom and his family have been portrayed as if they are always right. However, their actions have consequences. Even though they’ve fought for good, they have also caused a lot of destruction in their escapades. As a result, many villains have come forward to take their revenge on him. Deckard Shaw, in particular, was a villain who wanted revenge for what Dom’s family did to Owen.

Dante and Hernan Reyes Fast X (Image via Universal)

Similarly, Dante is returning to cast his revenge for what Dom and his group did to his father, Hernan Reyes. Back in Fast Five, Joaquim de Almeida played Reyes, a wealthy politician and drug lord in Brazil who stole from the people and got rich. So, Dom and Brian stole his safe full of $100 million and wrecked half of Rio in the process.

However, looking from the perspective of the villain, they also destroyed the Reyes family by causing the death of Hernan because Dante was his son. Moreover, he was also involved in that Rio heist scene. While his father was sitting in the car with his right-hand man, Dante was the one driving the other car that fired a minigun at Dom.

The latter knocked him into the water, where he managed to survive the fall. However, his father, who was left on the highway, was killed by Hobbs. That’s how the Fast Five chase has decided to add Jason Mamoa's Dante to the mix.

Why is Dante coming after Dom and not Hobbs

Fast X: Dominic Toretto and Dante Reyes (Image via Universal)

Dante should technically be going after Luke Hobbs, as he was the one who killed Hernan Reyes. However, Dante wouldn’t know about that since he was underwater trying to save himself. Looking at things from his point of view, it was Dom and his family that came up with the heist. So, he’d always blame them for the loss of his father.

Over the last 12-15 years, Dante has been plotting his revenge, being envious of Dom’s family. He now seems motivated enough to tear the family apart by taking them on one by one. The trailer already showed that he got his hands on Dom’s son Brian. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Dom saves his son and which one of his family members dies in the process.

Fast X will be released on May 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes