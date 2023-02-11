"This is family to the tenth degree": New Fast X trailer sparks Vin Diesel family memefest on Twitter 

The Fast & Furious franchise has always been the talk of the town, and there has been a meltdown on social media ever since the trailer for Fast X dropped. The much-anticipated movie will be released on May 19, 2023, in the USA.

Vin Diesel's character Dominic "Dom" Toretto is the butt of the joke in most of the memes involving Fast X's trailer.

Twitter user Gonzalo Del Rio didn't hold back in saying that Toretto's family is a little too extreme.

Twitter flooded with memes and jokes after Fast X trailer release

Memes involving franchise lead Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto family has always been a classic in the franchise, and it wasn't any different this time either.

Prime Videos' The Boys and Axe's official Twitter handle joined this meme fest, with The Boys' page dropping a picture of Kimiko saying "Family" as a subtle reminder of the joke. Axe edited a picture of a deodorant in a muscle car and joined the party unannounced.

One user posted a video of several people cosplaying Dominic Toretto, with the caption saying this is how he and his "Family" are going to show up in the theater to watch the film.

JonnyLeTran5 @JonnyLeTran5 @DiscussingFilm Me and the “family”at the premiere of Fast X: @DiscussingFilm Me and the “family”at the premiere of Fast X: https://t.co/wLuU0HLj6m

Some other memes and comments on the micro-blogging platform were as follows:

Joshua Reiss 🎮🎮🏒🏒 @IntenseReiss @DiscussingFilm Can they not come up with a new plot? I bet Jason Mamoa becomes part of the family at the end. @DiscussingFilm Can they not come up with a new plot? I bet Jason Mamoa becomes part of the family at the end.

Liberty Biberty Bimbo @cliophis I’m gathering all of the homies to see Fast X. We’re gonna go as a family I’m gathering all of the homies to see Fast X. We’re gonna go as a family https://t.co/pILTi5syZg

kirin (@ [email protected] ) @koboldstyle I added the Family Counter to the Fast X trailer so you wouldn't have to I added the Family Counter to the Fast X trailer so you wouldn't have to https://t.co/Lux10B3Fn2

Meelz 🎸🎶 | Us Weirdos Have To Stick Together @Meelz93 It's been a long time coming but cinema is finally making a come back with Fast X: Fast10 Your Seatbelts.



I can't wait for Vin Diesel to say "it's family time" and family all over the enemies It's been a long time coming but cinema is finally making a come back with Fast X: Fast10 Your Seatbelts.I can't wait for Vin Diesel to say "it's family time" and family all over the enemies

After watching the over-the-top stunt scenes in the trailer, one fan said that was the mandate since Jason Mamoa was in the film, giving a shoutout to his Aquaman character. One fan even said that Mamoa looked like an Anime character in some scenes.

SpinosaurusStudios @SpinosaurusYTP @IntenseReiss @DiscussingFilm they wanted him to fight aquaman so they got the best they had @IntenseReiss @DiscussingFilm they wanted him to fight aquaman so they got the best they had

One of the most hilarious comments was that the filmmakers could have named the film "Fast-10 Your Seatbelt," given that it is the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Vincenzo @vinny_simms27 @DiscussingFilm Huge missed opportunity to not call it ‘Fast-10 Your Seatbelt’ @DiscussingFilm Huge missed opportunity to not call it ‘Fast-10 Your Seatbelt’

What is Fast X about?

Fast X stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, Daniela Melchior, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno.

The synopsis of the film reads:

"The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began."

It continues:

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever."

The film has been directed by Louis Leterrier and is based on a screenplay by Justin Lin, Zach Dean, and Dan Mazeau.

Fast X will be released on May 19, 2023, in the USA.

