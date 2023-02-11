Jason Momoa's new look in Fast X, where he is slated to play the antagonist, is doing rounds on the internet and steadily gaining momentum as the release date for the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise edges closer.
The incredibly long franchise, which kickstarted decades ago, has brought some big names on board over the years, with Jason Momoa being the latest.
Fast X is the tenth major installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. It is going to be released globally on May 19, 2023, and will be the second-last film in the series.
While little has been revealed about the plot, several reports have stated that Jason Momoa will play the villain. His first look drew some hilarious responses from across the globe, as Twitter exploded with both pop culture references to Aquaman and references to previous Fast and Furious villains.
Jason Momoa's new look sparks discussion among Fast X fans
While there is ample discussion about Fast X going around the internet, Jason Momoa's first look seems to have caught fans' attention in particular, drawing various kinds of comments from netizens across the world.
Despite many being averse to the actor joining the cast of the long-running franchise, some also came out in support of the actor.
With these new additions, things seem slightly brighter for Fast X ahead of its release later this year. The film is supposed to serve as a sequel to F9 (2021), and the second-last film in the series, which is set to conclude with the eleventh film, which is currently in development.
About Fast X
The synopsis for the film reads:
"Following the events of F9 (2021), Cipher and Dante unite in their fight against Dominic Toretto and his crew, who are assisted by Brian.[2] The film will take place in Rome, Cartagena, Rio de Janeiro, Washington, D.C. Havana and Aqaba, as well as at the Chinatown neighborhood in New York City."
Apart from Jason Momoa, the ensemble cast of the film includes Vin Diesel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Brie Larson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.
The film is written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau and directed by Louis Leterrier.
Catch it in theaters in May 2023.