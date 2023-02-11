Jason Momoa's new look in Fast X, where he is slated to play the antagonist, is doing rounds on the internet and steadily gaining momentum as the release date for the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise edges closer.

The incredibly long franchise, which kickstarted decades ago, has brought some big names on board over the years, with Jason Momoa being the latest.

Fast X is the tenth major installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. It is going to be released globally on May 19, 2023, and will be the second-last film in the series.

While little has been revealed about the plot, several reports have stated that Jason Momoa will play the villain. His first look drew some hilarious responses from across the globe, as Twitter exploded with both pop culture references to Aquaman and references to previous Fast and Furious villains.

Reaction to Momoa's picture (Image via Twitter)

Jason Momoa's new look sparks discussion among Fast X fans

While there is ample discussion about Fast X going around the internet, Jason Momoa's first look seems to have caught fans' attention in particular, drawing various kinds of comments from netizens across the world.

Movie Fan 101 @M0ve_Fan101 @DiscussingFilm Is it just me or does that not look like Jason Momoa? @DiscussingFilm Is it just me or does that not look like Jason Momoa?

oficialy Verfied🍥 @heavyspoilers Jason Momoa showing up to the BBQ at the end of Fast X after they all make friends in act 3 Jason Momoa showing up to the BBQ at the end of Fast X after they all make friends in act 3 https://t.co/08q05ntKsx

A @runesofkrypton twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Jason Momoa in ‘FAST X’. First look at Jason Momoa in ‘FAST X’. https://t.co/1gu3aeUAbR That feels like a regular picture of Jason Momoa, not a still from a movie That feels like a regular picture of Jason Momoa, not a still from a movie 😂 twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Mirzel Torres @MTorresPersonal Fast Five came out the same year as the Conan the Barbarian reboot and Fast X is actually a metaphor of how Jason Momoa is still sour on how that film turned out. Fast Five came out the same year as the Conan the Barbarian reboot and Fast X is actually a metaphor of how Jason Momoa is still sour on how that film turned out.

Chapter 1: Cods & Lobsters @bradcandoit *sees Jason Momoa is the villain in FAST X*



Jason X. *sees Jason Momoa is the villain in FAST X*Jason X.

Despite many being averse to the actor joining the cast of the long-running franchise, some also came out in support of the actor.

Ryan Rea🪓ts @RyanReaXts @TheFastSaga OMG that was powerful, Jason Momoa looks like a vicious killer. @TheFastSaga OMG that was powerful, Jason Momoa looks like a vicious killer.

Harry Dean Stuntin’ @joecast37 God, Jason Momoa is such a perfect addition to the Fast canon, just the precise energy this series cultivates God, Jason Momoa is such a perfect addition to the Fast canon, just the precise energy this series cultivates

Mansur @Mr_mansuuR I knew Jason Momoa's character was another revenge merchant I knew Jason Momoa's character was another revenge merchant 😂

With these new additions, things seem slightly brighter for Fast X ahead of its release later this year. The film is supposed to serve as a sequel to F9 (2021), and the second-last film in the series, which is set to conclude with the eleventh film, which is currently in development.

About Fast X

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Following the events of F9 (2021), Cipher and Dante unite in their fight against Dominic Toretto and his crew, who are assisted by Brian.[2] The film will take place in Rome, Cartagena, Rio de Janeiro, Washington, D.C. Havana and Aqaba, as well as at the Chinatown neighborhood in New York City."

Apart from Jason Momoa, the ensemble cast of the film includes Vin Diesel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Brie Larson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.

The film is written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau and directed by Louis Leterrier.

Catch it in theaters in May 2023.

