Jason Momoa's 5 best performances

Jason Momoa is best known for his role as Aquaman in the popular DC franchise. Although he has previously donned the hat of director and producer for other projects, it wasn't until he took over the character of Aquaman in 2018, that he became a well-known pop-culture figure.

With the sequel to Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, all set to release in December 2023, the actor is back in the limelight for his comments on what the audience should expect from the (potential) third part of the franchise.

Momoa claims to have had a significant influence on the Aquaman films and has suggested that the Aquaman film following the Lost Kingdom would take a more serious tone and focus on drama rather than the fun tone established in the first film. Although there has been no official confirmation of a third installment, his comments do give fans hope.

Here are some of Jason Momoa's most memorable roles and performances throughout his over two-decade-long career.

The most notable roles performed by Jason Momoa

1) Justice League (2017)

Justice League (Image via IMDB)

With an ensemble cast and a combination of some of DC's best superheroes, Justice League follows the return of Steppenwolf and his parademons. In Justice League, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman must band together to combat the new villain, making it one of the most exciting teams in the history of DC comics.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa in lead roles. Momoa, of course, took up his popular role as Aquaman. As one of the earliest on-screen depictions of Aquaman, Jason Momoa did a fantastic job of giving the character some foundation.

Justice League was released in 2017 and opened to fairly positive reviews. Like most superhero films, it was also successful among the audience as it brought together many favorites in one film.

2) Dune (2021)

Momoa in Dune (Image via IMDB)

Denis Villeneuve's Dune arguably offers one of the finest cinematic experiences in recent times. While the film is an expensive venture with brilliant visuals and fine world-building, it is the performances in Dune that elevate it to the status of a masterpiece. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac play the central roles in the film.

Jason Momoa plays Duncan Idaho, who is interestingly the only character to appear in all six original novels that inspired Dune. Like most of his roles, Momoa fits effortlessly into the character of Duncan Idaho in terms of physique and attitude.

Fans of the actor are now eager to see how his character will develop in the sequel to Dune, which will be released in 2023. The film will premiere in theaters on November 3, 2023.

3) Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman (Image via IMDB)

Jason Momoa's role in and as Aquaman is undoubtedly his most popular and widely appreciated performance. Momoa plays the part of a hesitant superhero who is half-atlantean and half-human. His transformation from someone who doesn't want to be King of Atlantis to a more present superhero is entertaining to watch.

Moreover, Momoa's physique brings about Aquaman's strength in every frame he is in. Aquaman also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, and Nicole Kidman in lead roles. The cast is expected to return in the film's sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set to be released in December 2023.

The film was strong enough to serve as a foundation for the entire franchise, as a third installment is anticipated following Jason Momoa's comments about its tone.

4) Braven (2018)

Braven (Image via IMDB)

Braven is a loud action thriller in which Jason Momoa's character seems almost tailor-made. In the film, Momoa portrays a logger determined to save his wife and father by battling drug traffickers in a mountain cabin. The film is extremely action-packed and contains several thrilling sequences, all of which required extensive preparation and commitment from the actor.

Critics and action fans alike seemed to enjoy Braven. The film featured some of Jason Momoa's best acting, despite the fact that the role was not among his most well-known.

The film also stars Stephen Lang and Jill Wagner in lead roles.

5) Slumberland (2022)

Slumberland (image via IMDB)

Slumberland was an odd addition to Jason Momoa's filmography as it is nothing like his most typical roles. The fantasy adventure film tells the story of a young girl who embarks on a journey through dreams in hopes of meeting her late father. She embraces fantastical dreams and escapes nightmares in the company of an outlaw she befriends.

Jason Momoa plays the eccentric outlaw Flip, a memorable role for fans of the actor. Slumberland released on Netflix in November 2022. It also stars Marlow Barkley, Chris O'Dowd, Kyle Chandler, and Weruche Opia in important roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Jason Momoa has expanded his fan base over the years, thanks to performances that are not associated with the Aquaman franchise but have nonetheless garnered him acclaim.

Poll : 0 votes