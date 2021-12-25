Who is Darren Le Gallo? All about Amy Adams' husband as the couple makes public appearance ahead of Christmas 

American actress Amy Adams was spotted with her husband Darren Le Gallo in Los Angeles on December 24.

The 47-year-old actress was seen bearing a bag full of gifts as she headed to a friend's house. In the pictures acquired by media outlet Daily Mail, Amy Adams can be seen wearing an orange deer-like jumpsuit with brown boots and her hair tied in a bun.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo come bearing gifts at a friend's place on December 24 (Image via Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Le Gallo donned a long-sleeved gray turtleneck sweater with black pants and a gray beanie.

The Sharp Objects actress has been married to Darren Le Gallo for six years now. Amy Adams and Le Gallo share a daughter, who was born in 2010.

Who is Amy Adams' husband Darren Le Gallo?

Darren Le Gallo is an artist and a former actor. The 47-year-old has appeared in films like Six Feet Under and Date Night. Le Gallo has also starred in some of Adams' films like Lullaby and Trouble with the Curve.

It was the passion to act that bought the duo closer. Le Gallo first met Amy Adams in 2001 during their acting classes. During an interview with news organization Vanity Fair in 2008, Adams said she did not see Le Gallo in a romantic way because he was not "assertive enough."

I had another boyfriend, and Darren was dating some girl. I did scenes with him, and I liked him and thought he was really sweet.

Aside from acting, Le Gallo is a visual art and music artist. He is known for creating electronic music on Soundcloud. He earned a degree in painting from Abilene Christian University, Texas, and regularly shares his creations on his social media handles.

Adams and Le Gallo dated each other for six years before getting engaged in 2008 only to get married in 2015 in California. At the time, The Office actress told The Times UK:

We always had the commitment, but now he's stuck with me and I can really act out. I'm kidding. The truth is, I feel a stronger sense of family, a bigger sense of permanence, which is a nice thing for me.

In 2010, the couple were blessed with a daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo, who can be regularly seen on Le Gallo's Instagram posts as he dubs her "the best gift."

Also Read Article Continues below

On the professional front, Adams will next star in Disenchanted, Nightbitch, and Kings of America.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha