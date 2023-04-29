Fast X cast list: Who are the new and returning actors?

The Fast and Furious franchise is back with its tenth part, Fast X, set to release on May 19, 2023. With its high-speed chases, intense action sequences, and heart-pumping stunts, the film promises to be an action-packed right. Fast X will be one of the last two films of the Fast and Furious franchise, with the finale being released sometime in 2025.

Fast X will feature many of the franchise's beloved characters. These will include Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), and Tej Parker (played by Ludacris). Additionally, the movie will introduce new characters, like Jakob Toretto, played by John Cena. Jakob is Dom's long-lost brother.

Fast X will elevate the franchise to new levels as the crew embarks on a journey to exotic locations such as Thailand, Scotland, and Brazil. The movie will showcase some of the most thrilling action sequences to date, including a high-speed car chase through the streets of Edinburgh and a pursuit through the Amazon rainforest.

Fast X will include several of the franchise's popular characters

1) Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, is the lead character in the Fast and Furious franchise, including the upcoming Fast X movie. Toretto is a street racer and a skilled driver who has been a central character in the series since its inception. He is known for his loyalty to his family and his unwavering commitment to doing what is right.

Throughout the series, Toretto has been portrayed as a man of principle who values family above all else. He is fiercely loyal to his friends and will do whatever it takes to protect them. He is also a skilled mechanic and has a deep understanding of cars and how they work.

Diesel's character has evolved over the course of the series, from a street racer to a skilled driver and a leader of a team of international criminals. He has faced numerous challenges and has always come out on top, thanks to his quick thinking and his ability to stay calm under pressure

2) Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Letty Ortiz, played by Michelle Rodriguez, is a key character in the Fast and Furious franchise, including the upcoming Fast X movie. Letty is a skilled driver and member of Dominic Toretto's crew. She is known for her toughness, her loyalty, and her unwavering commitment to her friends.

Throughout the series, Letty has been portrayed as a strong, independent woman who is not afraid to take risks. She is a skilled mechanic and has been involved in some of the franchise's most memorable action sequences.

Rodriguez's portrayal of Letty has been praised for its authenticity and its ability to break down gender stereotypes. She is a hero in her own right, and her presence in the franchise has helped to redefine what it means to be a female action hero.

3) Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Roman Pearce, played by Tyrese Gibson, is a key character in the Fast and Furious franchise, including the upcoming Fast X movie. Roman is a member of Dominic Toretto's crew and is known for his quick wit, his sense of humor, and his love of luxury.

Throughout the series, Roman has been portrayed as a loyal friend and a skilled driver. He is often the comic relief of the franchise, providing much-needed levity in the midst of intense action sequences.

4) Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Mia is the sister of Dominic Toretto and the wife of Brian O'Connor (played by the late Paul Walker).

Throughout the series, Mia has been portrayed as a strong, independent woman who is fiercely loyal to her family. She is a skilled driver and has been involved in several of the franchise's most memorable action sequences.

Other old cast members include:

Ludacris as Tej

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

New characters introduced in the Fast and Furious franchise

1) Jason Momoa as Dante

Dante, played by Jason Momoa, is a new character introduced in Fast X. He is the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, who was the main antagonist in the fifth movie of the franchise.

Dante is a skilled driver and a ruthless criminal who is seeking revenge against Dominic Toretto and his crew for their role in his father's death. He is a formidable adversary with a deep knowledge of the criminal underworld and a willingness to do whatever it is.

2) John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Jakob, played by John Cena, is seeking revenge against his brother and his crew. His presence in the movie promises to add a new level of tension and drama to the franchise.

Cena is a former professional wrestler and has appeared in several movies, including Bumblebee and Daddy's Home. He is known for his ability to perform his own stunts, making him a perfect fit for the action-packed world of Fast and Furious.

Some more new characters will be introduced in the Fast and Furious franchise. The new cast members of Fast X bring fresh energy to the franchise, promising to deliver exciting new characters and storylines for fans to enjoy.

Fast X is a two-film finale of the Fast and Furious franchise. It is set to release in cinemas on May 19, 2023.

