“He looks nervous”: Johnny Depp Cannes 2023 standing ovation clip goes viral as actor makes first public appearance since Amber Heard trial

The 76th edition of the French film festival, better known as Cannes, opened with the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, inevitably bringing back Johnny Depp. The actor hasn't made a public appearance since his much-coveted trial against ex-wife Amber Heard walked the carpet on May 16, 2023. Depp returned to his first major role in Jeanne du Barry, a French period drama where he played the role of Louis XV.

Of course, this year's Cannes had several films to be excited about, including the long-awaited Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorcese. There are also several returning Cannes alums with new films this time.

However, it was Depp's appearance on the red carpet that drew the most fanfare. Fans came forward to comment on his return, the case, and their excitement about the return of their beloved Captain Jack Sparrow. One fan even took to Twitter to say that Depp looked "a bit nervous" as he hasn't been in the spotlight for a long time.

Angela🇨🇦 @angelamorales18 @LauraBockov @in2_film He looks a bit nervous, he hasn’t been in this spotlight in a long time, but love how Maiwenn is right by his side supporting him, and the crowd applauding! @LauraBockov @in2_film He looks a bit nervous, he hasn’t been in this spotlight in a long time, but love how Maiwenn is right by his side supporting him, and the crowd applauding!

How are fans reacting to Johnny Depp's return to the spotlight at Cannes 2023?

Ramin Setoodeh @RaminSetoodeh Johnny Depp is met with a rapturous standing ovation as he enters the Palais for the premiere of ‘Jeanne du Barry.’ #Cannes2023 Johnny Depp is met with a rapturous standing ovation as he enters the Palais for the premiere of ‘Jeanne du Barry.’ #Cannes2023 https://t.co/C9LVJ6UGvb

Johnny Depp returned to the opening of Cannes 2023, where his film Jeanne du Barry premiered on the opening day.

This was the first time that Depp came to the spotlight after the highly publicized court case that saw him facing off against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The Beetlejuice actor sued Heard with a complaint of defamation claiming $50 million in damages.

The court proceedings were covered in detail and became a thing of pop culture, receiving large coverage from every part of the world. Since the trial ended, Depp has been away from the spotlight.

However, the screening saw him step out in public for the first time since 2022. This also resulted in all the fans coming together in support of Johnny Depp, much like it happened during the trial. Many reactions poured in on social media sites like Twitter as Depp's video of entering the red carpet surfaced online.

Gus @rambunctiousgus @RaminSetoodeh We love to see survivors surviving!! King Jack Sparrow!! @RaminSetoodeh We love to see survivors surviving!! King Jack Sparrow!! 👏 👑

Sof @Sof_N_ @LauraBockov @in2_film I'm so happy for him. During the worst of the storm it must have felt like the tide could never turn back and now here he is being celebrated again. Largely thanks to online truth seekers like you, Brian, Tug, Andy, come geek some, Andrea Buckhart etc. Helped the public see it 🙃 @LauraBockov @in2_film I'm so happy for him. During the worst of the storm it must have felt like the tide could never turn back and now here he is being celebrated again. Largely thanks to online truth seekers like you, Brian, Tug, Andy, come geek some, Andrea Buckhart etc. Helped the public see it 🙃

Mindy Davies @MindyDavies_ Supporting domestic violence victims in the entertainment industry is crucial. Let's stand together and show our support for #JohnnyDepp as they return to acting after their traumatic experience. Trauma can cause high levels of emotional, psychological, and physical distress that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Supporting domestic violence victims in the entertainment industry is crucial. Let's stand together and show our support for #JohnnyDepp as they return to acting after their traumatic experience. Trauma can cause high levels of emotional, psychological, and physical distress that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uUAaBqGLYY

Johnny Depp also received a standing ovation upon his arrival at the festival. Fans came forward to claim that this was an ideal way of showing respect to the actor who has been misunderstood for a long time before the trial.

mar @vaersac Standing ovation for Johnny Depp and Maïwen at the 2023 #CannesFilmFestival Standing ovation for Johnny Depp and Maïwen at the 2023 #CannesFilmFestival https://t.co/4nK1gqHYJW

maría @jxnsmanager the audience at cannes screaming johnny depp's name when he arrived is music to my ears #Cannes2023 the audience at cannes screaming johnny depp's name when he arrived is music to my ears #Cannes2023 https://t.co/0XolDY9aQP

Jeanne du Barry reportedly also got a theatrical release in France on the same day as its Cannes premiere.

The film follows Jeanne, a young working-class woman who works hard to climb the social ladder. The synopsis of the film reads:

"Jeanne, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favourite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love and, against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court."

The film is written, directed, and produced by Maïwenn, who also plays the titular character.

More details about the film should be available before its global premiere.

