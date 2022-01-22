"The king is back": Johnny Depp fans rejoice as actor is set to play French King Louis XV in first major role since Amber Heard scandal

Johnny Depp lost out on several roles amid his ex-wife Amber Heard's domestic abuse allegations. However, according to recent reports from French online portal Satellifax, Depp is set to return in Maïwenn's untitled project on King Louis XV.

The 58-year-old actor will portray the French king, Louis the Beloved. Maïwenn will direct the project and also play Louis XV's mistress, Jeanne du Barry.

This is Depp's second role in the past two years since Warner Bros. replaced him as Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts. Previously, he appeared in the 2020 biographical drama Minamata, where he portrayed American photographer W. Eugene Smith.

Fans are thrilled over the news of Johnny Depp's return in a feature film amid ongoing controversy with former wife Amber Heard

Many fans rejoiced after the news of Johnny Depp's casting broke out. Several fans tweeted their support for the actor, who previously claimed that Hollywood had "boycotted" him. Numerous tweets also featured photoshopped images of the actor's face on King Louis XV's portraits.

The news comes after The Academy's list of films eligible for Oscars 2022 included Johnny Depp's Minamata. The film was released in the US by MGM's Samuel Goldwyn Films in mid-December last year after they delayed the release for months amid Depp's controversies.

What has Johnny Depp said about being "boycotted from Hollywood"?

During his interview with British newspaper The Sunday Times in September 2021, Depp blamed the "absurdity of media mathematics" for the downfall of his career amidst the controversy with Heard.

He added,

"And for anything.... for Hollywood's boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?"

The star's replacement as Grindelwald from the Fantastic Beasts sequel by Warner Bros. caused an ongoing uproar from fans. A legion of Depp's supporters hit back against the studio when they did not remove Amber Heard from her role as Mera in Aquaman 2. Many felt that this was unjust to Depp as Heard admitted to hitting the actor in a voice-recording which was cited in the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's popularity in Europe seems to have not been affected by the controversy back in the US. Last year, he received recognition from Spain's San Sebastián International Film Festival, which bestowed him with a Donostia Award. The actor also received a Karlovy Vary award in Czech.

