Why is Johnny Depp attending Cannes 2023? All about his film Jeanne du Barry

After his involvement in the high-profile trial last year, Johnny Depp is all set to appear at Cannes 2023 for the premiere of his film Jeanne du Barry. The movie is a French biographical drama film written, directed, and produced by Maïwenn. Depp will be seen taking on the role of Louis XV in the film after being away from the big screen for a long time.

Depp appeared at the opening night of the ceremony and was welcomed with applause. Though, for many, the controversial trial is the first thing that comes to mind while talking about him, Festival director Thierry Fremaux told reporters that he was not interested in Depp's personal life and was only concerned about his acting.

This year's Cannes will feature many interesting films like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, May December, and Killers of the Flower Moon. However, Jeanne du Barry holds a special place in the hearts of fans who are awaiting the return of Johnny Depp.

All about Jeanne du Barry- Trailer, cast, and more

Jeanne du Barry is a 2023 French biographical drama film written, directed, and produced by Maïwenn, who is also starring as the titular character. The film follows a young working-class woman who uses her charm to slowly climb the social ladder. In the process, she becomes close to King Louis XV (played by Johnny Depp), and the two soon fall in love.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Jeanne, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favourite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love and, against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court."

The trailer for Jeanne du Barry was released some time ago and showcased the vivid world of Versailles.

Johnny Depp arriving at Cannes Film Festival and heading directly towards the crowd to take pictures and sign autograps

The film additionally stars Benjamin Lavernhe as La Borde, Pierre Richard as Le Duc de Richelieu, Melvil Poupaud as Le Comte du Barry, Pascal Greggory as Le Duc d'Aiguillon, India Hair as Adélaïde, and Suzanne de Baecque as Victoire.

Speaking about the film and Johnny Depp, Benjamin Lavernhe said in an interview with Vogue France:

"I was lucky, the shooting went well and we naturally became close. Johnny told me that he felt like he knew me from somewhere, but I'm sure that he had never seen me act. I knew why he was familiar to me."

He continued:

"It's always very strange to meet someone you've watched since you were a kid. He allowed me to feel comfortable with him and to establish quite a productive working relationship because we had a kind of natural chemistry. It was easy. We would discuss our characters with each other."

With a budget of $22.4 million, Jeanne du Barry is one of the most high-budget French films in the industry, as per Deadline. It is set to have a theatrical release in France on May 16, the same day as its screening at Cannes.

It is yet to be seen if the film gets a global premiere.

