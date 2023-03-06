WGA Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

A major win at Sunday's WGA Awards 2023 took Everything Everywhere All At Once one step closer to a probable Oscar haul. At the ceremony, the absurdist movie picked up the topmost trophy in Best Original Screenplay, beating the likes of The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner), The Menu (Seth Reiss and Will Tracy), Nope (Jordan Peele), and Tár (Todd Field).

Directed and written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the comedy-drama is now poised for the big stage, the 95th Academy Awards, set to air on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Everything Everywhere All At Once has received 11 Oscar nominations in major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Sarah Polley for Women Talking was the next significant winner at the 75th Writers Guild of America Awards. Polley, also the director of the 2022 release, grabbed the Best Adapted Screenplay award for the Rooney Mara-led drama. It will contend in the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay categories at the Oscars.

The WGA awards 2023 was held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the concurrent venues of Fairmont Century Plaza and Edison Ballroom in Los Angeles and New York, respectively.

WGA awards 2023 winners: Severance grabs two bronze trophies, The White Lotus is best Limited Series

The WGA awards, which recognize writing achievements in film and other media, bestowed Apple TV+’s Severance with two trophies: New Series and Drama Series. The sci-fi psychological thriller TV series also received a nod under the Episodic Drama at WGA but lost to Better Call Saul.

Meanwhile, the black comedy anthology series, The White Lotus, added another jewel to its gem-studded crown. Mike White's creation was adjudged the best Limited Series at the WGA Awards 2023.

The other WGA award winners are:

Best Documentary Screenplay: Moonage Daydream – Brett Morgen

Comedy Series: The Bear (FX)

TV & New Media Motion Pictures: Honor Society (Paramount+)

Animation: Rectify – Undone (Prime Video)

Episodic Drama: Plan and Execution – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Episodic Comedy: The One, the Only – Hacks (HBO Max)

Comedy/Variety – Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

Comedy/Variety – Specials: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO/HBO Max)

Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series: Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+)

Daytime Drama: Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee was accorded WGA East's Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement at the WGA awards. Previous winners of the prestigious honor include Oz creator Tom Fontana, General Hospital head writer Claire Labine, and The Fisher King writer Richard LaGravenese.

Unlike the SAG Awards held last month, the WGA awards 2023 was not streamed live on any online channel. The non-televised ceremony, hosted by Janelle James, the Emmy-nominated Abbott Elementary star, is thus unavailable on any streaming platform.

