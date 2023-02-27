SAG Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

The 29th edition of the SAG Awards was held on Sunday, February 26, 2029. The location for the ceremony was the famed Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

Viewers were able to watch SAG Awards 2023 live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, after TNT and TBS channels were pulled from the broadcasting partnership last year in May.

The success rate of the comedy-drama film Everything Everywhere All at Once was 80% at this year’s ceremony, having turned five nominations into four wins.

Brendan Fraser won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for The Whale, as did Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once in the best female actor section.

SAG Awards 2023: Maiden win for Yeoh, second for Fraser

Fraser beat the likes of Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living), and Adam Sandler (Hustle) to grab his naked man.

Meanwhile, apart from Yeoh, the SAG Awards 2023 nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category were Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde), and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

For Fraser, this was his second SAG win but his first as an independent actor. His first was in 2006 when he received it for Crash under the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category. For Michelle Yeoh, however, this is her maiden SAG win and her third nomination.

The other notable SAG Awards 2023 winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Top Gun: Maverick

For TV, some of the winners include:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sam Elliott – 1883 (Paramount+)

Sam Elliott – 1883 (Paramount+) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime)

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)

Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The White Lotus (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO) Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Abbott Elementary (ABC) Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Stranger Things (Netflix).

Meanwhile, two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field was given the honor of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

If you missed watching the SAG Awards 2023 live, you can catch it on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

