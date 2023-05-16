Cannes 2023: Dates, schedule, ticket prices, jury, and more explored

Cannes 2023 is upon us! The much-awaited annual film festival will be held from May 16 to May 27 this year. Ruben Östlund has been announced as the jury president of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. At last year’s Cannes, the Swedish filmmaker’s 2022 directorial Triangle of Sadness was screened on May 21 and was welcomed with an almost 10-minute standing ovation.

The satirical black comedy eventually won the Palme d'Or, the highest prize accorded at the event.

In the Main competition category, Östlund will be assisted by The Fabelmans actor Paul Dano, French director-screenwriter Julia Ducournau, Brie “Captain Marvel” Larson, French actor Denis Ménochet, Zambian-Welsh screenwriter-director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan director-writer Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian director-screenwriter Damián Szifrón, and Moroccan director-actress Maryam Touzani in the jury panel.

French biographical drama film Jeanne du Barry will open Cannes 2023. It stars three-time Academy Award-nominated actor Johnny Depp as the King of France Louis XV in his first film after he won the highly-publicized defamation case against former spouse Amber Heard.

French star Maïwenn is serving as the Cannes 2023 opener's director, writer, producer, and lead character. Meanwhile, Pixar-Disney's animated comedy Elemental will draw the curtains on the event. It’s scheduled to release on June 16.

Cannes 2023: Types of accreditation, schedule, and other interesting details

After Jeanne du Barry cuts the ribbon, the Cannes 2023 schedule is as follows:

May 17: Monster, Homecoming/Le Retour

May 18: Monster, Homecoming/Le Retour, Black Files

May 19: Black Flies, Kuru Otlar Ustune, The Zone of Interest, Les Filles D’olfa (Four Daughters)

May 20: The Zone of Interest, Les Filles D’olfa (Four Daughters), Banel E Adama, May December

May 21: Banel E Adama, May December, Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall), Firebrand

May 22: Anatomie D’une Chute, Firebrand, Kuolleet Lehdet (Les Feuilles Mortes / Fallen Leaves), Club Zero

May 23: Kuolleet Lehdet, Club Zero, Asteroid City, Rapito

May 24: Asteroid City, Rapito, La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, A Brighter Tomorrow

May 25: La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, A Brighter Tomorrow, Perfect Days, Last Summer

May 26: Perfect Days, Last Summer, La Chimera, The Old Oak

May 27: Closing Ceremony, Elemental

The French Riviera-based film festival is usually open to accredited individuals like journalists and film industry professionals. As for tickets, those with badges to the festival or parallel sections can buy them by paying $6,100 to $25,000, as per the VIP Concierge website.

The different types of accreditation are:

Festival Accreditation: This free stamp allows the holder access to screenings, official activities, and venues like the Palais, Village International, Riviera, and major hotels.

Market Accreditation: Available for board members and film industry-related company employees. This costs roughly 300€ (current rate of $326.30) per attending person.

Press Accreditation: The higher reach of a certain publication, the better access a certain journalist gets.

Cinéphiles Accreditation: The City of Cannes-Film Festival collaborative effort permits locals to watch officially selected films and is the best option for education groups and film enthusiasts. Filmmakers shouldn’t go for this since the screenings don’t take place inside the venue.

Meanwhile, non-industry people can catch screenings in the Directors' Fortnight and at the Cinéma de la Plage (Beach Cinema) from 9.30 pm. However, it's a first-come, first-served function.

Harrison Ford’s swansong archaeologist Indiana Jones vehicle Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon will also be screened in the Out of competition category of Cannes 2023.

