Where was Savannah Soto found? Investigation underway as missing pregnant teen found dead alongside boyfriend

Nearly four days after pregnant teen Savannah Soto went missing alongside her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, in San Antonio, the young couple was found dead on Tuesday, December 26.

Savannah Soto as well as Matthew Guerra reportedly disappeared on Friday, December 22, 2023. Concerns were raised after Savannah, who was scheduled for induced labor over the weekend, failed to show up to meet her family at the hospital.

Concerns intensified after neighbors notified family members that they heard the teen scream before she got into the car with her boyfriend in her home in Valencia Lofts apartments off Grissom Road in Leon Valley, Texas, on Friday afternoon.

Following a desperate search led by family and local police, the two were reportedly found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest San Antonio.

According to CBS-19, police found the vehicle after someone alerted the family that the car had been found in an apartment complex parking lot, and they notified the police, who arrived at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

The tragic discovery comes a day after Leon Valley Police issued a CLEAR Alert for pregnant teen Savannah, who was scheduled to be induced on Saturday, December 23.

Potential murder investigation underway in connection to pregnant teen Savannah Soto's death

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters that he believed the bodies found in the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon were those of Savannah Soto and her boyfriend.

"There are two people in the car. They are deceased. We believe it is the missing woman and her boyfriend."

While the cause and manner of death were undisclosed, Willaim McManus said that they are looking at this as a potential murder case before noting that investigators believe the car had been in the parking lot for three to four days.

"It's a very, very perplexing crime scene. Detectives are looking at this as a possible murder, but we're not sure. We can't say for sure what we have."

Shortly after Savannah went missing, her concerned family took to social media with pleas for help to help locate the pregnant teen. In a last Facebook update on December 25, Savannah’s mother, Gloria Cordova, implored people to be on the lookout for a car with license plate TRC9447.

"His license plate is TRC9447 he no longer has a paper plate, so please be on the look out!!!! Thank you for everyone’s help & support, please continue to Share."

While the search was ongoing on Monday, Gloria Cordova said that her daughter was thrilled to be a mom and had already decorated the nursery. She added that she was looking forward to giving birth with her mother by her side in the delivery room. Cordova said:

“Savannah was so, so happy because she was going to be a mommy. It breaks my heart.”

Savannah Soto's boyfriend was allegedly on probation for assaulting the teen last year

In a Facebook post, Savannah Soto’s mother had said that she believed her daughter's boyfriend was "no good," and feared for her wellbeing shortly after the teen disappeared.

After Soto was found dead alongside her boyfriend in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), investigative reporter Mariah Medina, while citing court documents, alleged that Matthew Guerra was on probation for assaulting Savannah last Christmas.