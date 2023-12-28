What is a capital murder? Perplexing circumstances surrounding Savannah Soto's death, explored 

The bodies, believed to be of the pregnant Savannah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found inside a car on Tuesday in San Antonio, Texas. The former was last seen on December 22, 2023, when she was past her delivery date. Law enforcement has since described the crime scene as “very, very perplexing.”

On Tuesday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a press briefing that authorities had found bodies believed to be that of 18-year-old Soto and her 22-year-old boyfriend. They also revealed that a death investigation to determine the cause of death and to confirm the victims’ identity was yet to take place.

The bodies with gunshot wounds were reportedly found outside an apartment complex.

According to CNN, the case has been listed as “capital murder due to the death of an unborn child.”

For those unversed, a person can be charged with capital murder if it has been suspected that they took time to think about killing another person. The premeditation could lead to a death penalty in cases of capital murder. The state must have a capital punishment law and oftentimes exceptional circumstances to lead to someone facing capital murder charges.

Family filed a missing report after Savannah Soto missed a crucial medical appointment

According to the Leon Valley Police Department, Soto was pregnant and past her delivery date at the time when she went missing. She reportedly missed an important doctor’s appointment where doctors planned to induce labor, which left family members concerned.

Soto’s mother revealed that Savannah was prepared for the medical appointment. A family member also shared that the latter was looking forward to giving birth as she had already kept a present under the Christmas tree for her soon-to-be-born son.

A Clear Alert was issued for Savannah Soto when she went missing. In such cases, law enforcement attempt to rescue missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of death or injury.

Chief McManus revealed that law enforcement discovered the car with the bodies after Savannah Soto’s family was alerted about a vehicle which matched the description that was provided by law enforcement.

After the search for the missing couple met a tragic halt, police also revealed that the bodies were possibly there for at least “three or four days.”

Savannah Soto's boyfriend Matthew Guerra faced domestic violence charges

As community members wait for further information, speculations about Matthew Guerra continue to spread like wildfire online. According to Express News, he pled guilty to a domestic violence charge after causing bodily injury to Soto on December 25, 2022. Soto’s aunts had revealed that Savannah had attained severe injuries which led to a hospitalization.

Guerra was then sentenced to a year of probation.

As netizens speculated on what could have happened, Guerra’s family reportedly released a statement on Facebook to “stop with all the narratives.” Guerra’s older brother also reportedly said on the social networking site:

“Everyone’s portraying us like we had something to do with my brother and my sister-in-law missing, and first of all, we do not. We have nothing to do with this. We promise y’all. I don’t like how the internet is making us look like criminals.”

This is not the first time the Soto family has dealt with a tragedy. In May 2022, Savannah Soto’s 15-year-old brother, Ethan, was shot and killed.