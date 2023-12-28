What happened to Abrielle Baldwin? Teen brothers arrested as 23-year-old woman killed over family spat

On December 24, 2023, 23-year-old Abrielle Baldwin was reportedly killed by her younger brother during a family spat. The mother of two was allegedly shot by his 14-year-old brother, Damarcus Coley, who was then shot by their 15-year-old sibling, Darcus Coley.

CBS News reported that Abrielle was transported to a hospital, where she was declared deceased, while Damarcus underwent surgery and remains at a hospital in stable condition.

According to the report by CBS News, the 14-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm. His 15-year-old brother was charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Abrielle Baldwin was allegedly killed over a family spat about Christmas presents

Fox News reported that according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, on the night of December 24, 2023, the argument started as Abrielle Baldwin and her two sons, ages 6 and 10 months, were out shopping with her two teenage brothers and their mother.

According to the report by Fox News, the dispute took place over Christmas presents, as Abrielle's 14-year-old brother, Damarcus Coley, was seemingly upset that his 15-year-old brother, Darcus Coley, was receiving more gifts than him. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said:

"So they had this family spat about who was getting what and what money was being spent on who."

The report by Fox News stated that the arguing continued even after the family left and arrived at Abrielle's grandmother's residence. The 14-year-old pulled out a .40-calibre handgun and threatened to shoot his 15-year-old brother in the head while family members present at the residence attempted to break up the teens.

Following that, Damarcus started arguing with Abrielle and threatened to shoot her and her 10-month-old son.

CBS News reported that Damarcus also called Abrielle Baldwin multiple derogatory words. According to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, she told her brother:

"'You all need to leave that stuff alone. Why you trying to start it? It's Christmas.'"

According to the report by CBS News, 14-year-old Damarcus Coley allegedly shot his sister in the chest, and the child, who was in a carrier, did not suffer any injuries.

15-year-old Darcus Coley stepped out of the residence with his own semiautomatic handgun and reportedly shot his younger brother in the stomach.

He then fled the scene and tossed the weapon into a nearby yard. He was apprehended at a relative's residence.

The report by CBS News stated that the death of Abrielle Baldwin was caused by the bullet that moved through her left arm and into her chest, exploding both of her lungs, which led to internal bleeding and made her unable to breathe.

Both of Abrielle Baldwin's brothers have been arrested previously

Fox 13 reported that both of Abrielle Baldwin's brothers, especially Damarcus, who has a history of violence against school staff and law enforcement, have been tried and acquitted too easily by the juvenile justice system. Sheriff Gualtieri said:

"They are not getting the consequences that they should get that keep them from doing it again and again and again."

CBS News reported that the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office will revisit the case and determine whether the 14-year-old will be charged as an adult.

Both teens have been arrested for car burglaries in the past. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said:

"These young kids — 14, 15 years old — routinely carry firearms and this is what happens when you got young delinquents that carry guns. They get upset, they don't know how to handle stuff, and they end up shooting each other."

Fox 13 reported that in a press conference on December 26, 2023, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri highlighted the need for stronger laws to restrict teens from having access to guns. He said:

"This proliferation of guns on the streets and guns in this area and guns in the hands of these kids is the worst I've ever seen it. I don't think we've ever seen it this bad."

According to the report by Fox 13, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri stated that 14-year-old Damarcus Coley will be apprehended following his discharge from the hospital.